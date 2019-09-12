Technology News
OnePlus TV To Go On Sale During Amazon Great Indian Festival, Teaser Reveals

OnePlus TV has been spotted in the ‘New Launches’ section on the Great Indian Festival teaser page.

By | Updated: 12 September 2019 17:43 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon India

OnePlus TV will be launched this month in India

Highlights
  • OnePlus TV will sport a 55-inch 4K QLED display
  • It would be put on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival
  • The TV is confirmed to run on a modified version of Android TV

OnePlus TV is all set to launch in India this month. While the Chinese company is waiting for announce an exact date, Amazon has revealed that the OnePlus TV will go on sale during its upcoming Great Indian Festival sale. The OnePlus TV logo can be spotted in the ‘New Launches' section on Great Indian Festival teaser page, clearly suggesting that the upcoming Smart TV will go on sale during the Amazon sale. Many companies have used Amazon sales in the past to release new products.

Amazon India hasn't announced when the Great Indian Festival will begin, but the OnePlus TV will be put on sale whenever it does. Given that the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts on September 29, Amazon is very likely to begin its sale on the same day, as the two e-retailers have done multiple times in the past. Still, the Amazon sale start date remains speculation for now.

Also, the confirmation from Amazon India's teaser page doesn't mean OnePlus will announce the TV during the sale period. It is quite likely that the company will host a press event ahead of the sale to announce the OnePlus TV, giving the customer ample time to decide whether they to want to purchase the device when Amazon sale opens.

Further, OnePlus on Thursday revealed that the OnePlus TV will have eight speakers with 50W output and Dolby Atmos support. It will also come with Dolby Vision support. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has been teasing these key features in his recent tweets.

Lau claims that the eight speakers with 50W output and Dolby Atmos support will offer an ‘infinity sound experience' on the TV. The OnePlus TV will sport a 55-inch 4K QLED display, be powered by the custom Gamma Color Magic processor, and run on a modified version of Android TV. The company also will offer three years of software support to OnePlus TV buyers.

A recent teaser poster, courtesy Lau, also suggested a Kevlar-finished back with a unique stand that is unlike anything we've seen in the market. While the stand is quite intriguing, it does raise questions regarding the wall-mount nature of the OnePlus TV. The OnePlus TV remote photo has also been released, and it is seen to sport a dedicated Google Assistant button and support USB Type-C port for charging.

CEO Pete Lau recently told Gadgets 360 that the OnePlus TV will be positioned in the premium segment and compete with the likes of Samsung and Sony, and not Xiaomi's Mi TV range.

