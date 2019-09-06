Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • OnePlus TV Remote Revealed by CEO Pete Lau, Content Partnership With Eros Now Announced

OnePlus TV Remote Revealed by CEO Pete Lau, Content Partnership With Eros Now Announced

The OnePlus TV is expected to be launched later this month.

By | Updated: 6 September 2019 15:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus TV Remote Revealed by CEO Pete Lau, Content Partnership With Eros Now Announced

The remote of the OnePlus TV doesn’t have a lot of buttons

Highlights
  • OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has showcased the remote of the upcoming TV
  • The company has also tied up with Eros Now for content
  • The OnePlus TV will be sold on Amazon, and is launching in India first

OnePlus is building up to the launch of its first TV, which is expected to be launched later this month. Quite a few details about the OnePlus TV are already known, but a couple of major new reveals have been made today. One is an announcement regarding a strategic partnership between Eros Now and OnePlus for content streaming on the TV. The second is by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau himself, who showed off an image of the TV's remote on Twitter.

Let's first talk about the Eros Now announcement. The partnership, announced by Eros Now, will enable OnePlus TV users to access content on the streaming service, and will further work with Dolby to enhance the content being delivered. Eros Now has a growing library of content for Indian audiences, including various Bollywood films and other original series. OnePlus earlier revealed that the TV will come with Dolby technologies including Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and this partnership is the first one to make use of the formats.

The second, and more significant announcement, is the remote of the OnePlus TV. The remote has been revealed by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau though a tweet, and closely resembles the new Apple TV remote. The silver remote is quite slim, and has just a few buttons on it including buttons with the OnePlus and Google assistant logos, as well as a navigation pad at the top. The bottom appears to have a USB Type-C port for charging, and the volume controls seem to be on the side.

We've seen a lot of brands go for minimalist smart remotes with their TVs, and the OnePlus TV remote sticks to that aesthetic. Lau recently told Gadgets 360 that the TV won't be a budget offering, and will be positioned to take on brands such as Samsung and Sony instead.

The OnePlus TV already has a teaser page live on Amazon, and various specifications have already been revealed. The TV will have a 55-inch QLED screen, support for Dolby Vision, and 50W sound output.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus TV, Eros Now, Dolby
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander to Soft Land on the Moon Tonight, ISRO Details Process
Honor Smartphones
OnePlus TV Remote Revealed by CEO Pete Lau, Content Partnership With Eros Now Announced
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Fiber Launched: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched
  3. OnePlus TV Remote Revealed, Partnership With Eros Now Announced
  4. Jio Fiber vs Airtel vs BSNL vs ACT vs You Broadband: Plans Compared
  5. Thieves Reportedly Used Voice Deepfake of a CEO to Steal $240,000
  6. Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3 Camera Comparison: Which Phone Has the Better Cameras?
  7. Realme XT Launch in India: Everything We Know So Far
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sold 300,000 Units in First Sale, Xiaomi Says
  9. Oppo Reno 2Z Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Flipkart
  10. Vivo Z1x With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Assistant Gets New Ambient Mode, Voice Command Support for WhatsApp Audio and Video Calls
  2. OnePlus TV Remote Revealed by CEO Pete Lau, Content Partnership With Eros Now Announced
  3. Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander to Soft Land on the Moon Tonight, ISRO Details Process
  4. Redmi TV 70 May Launch in India on September 17, Other Smart Home Devices Also Teased
  5. Xiaomi Sells Over 100 Million Phones in India in Five Years
  6. Jio Fiber Plans, Booking, Price, Offers, Speed, and Other Details You Need to Know
  7. 2020 iPhones Said to Include In-Display Touch ID, New Cheap iPhone on the Way
  8. China Said to Have Hacked Indian Telcos to Spy on Uighur Travellers
  9. Vivo Z1x With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 712 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Blaupunkt Gen Z LED Smart TV Range Gets 43-Inch and 49-Inch Variants, Available on Flipkart
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.