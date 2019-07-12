OnePlus TV, one of the highly anticipated consumer tech developments from China, seems set to debut shortly. A OnePlus remote control with model number RC-001A has reached Bluetooth SIG that hints at the launch of the OnePlus TV. Last year, the Shenzhen-based company announced its plans to launch the smart TV with a "total connected" experience. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also claimed that the new offering will emerge as a "premium, flagship" contender. However, the formal release date of the OnePlus TV is still a mystery.

The listing on the Bluetooth SIG website shows that the OnePlus remote control comes with Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity. This suggests that the OnePlus TV would come with a Bluetooth remote control.

In an interview with Italy's Repubblica in April, OnePlus CEO Lau pointed out that while existing TV remote controls offer a dated experience, users need an artificial intelligence (AI) backed alternative. This means the company might have plans to deploy some AI features for controlling its much-awaited TV. However, the latest revelation on the Bluetooth SIG site doesn't divulge any particular enhancements. The listing was first spotted by AllAboutOnePlus.

Back in September last year, Lau formally announced the development of the OnePlus TV. "The home - perhaps the most important environment experience - is just starting to enjoy the benefits of intelligent connectivity. Something that seems as simple as displaying the photos from your mobile phone to a television is still difficult to achieve," he said in a media interview.

OnePlus also last year started taking registrations for choosing an official name of its first TV product that is internally dubbed the OnePlus TV. The company also established its dedicated TV team led by Stephen L.

As per the rumour mill, the OnePlus TV will come with a 4K HDR display. Its launch was also recently rumoured to take place soon.