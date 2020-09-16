OnePlus TV Q1 Series, launched in September last year, is now available on Flipkart in addition to Amazon, the OnePlus online store, and select offline channels. Priced at Rs. 62,900 onwards after what seems to be a permanent price cut from the launch price of Rs. 69,999, the OnePlus Q1 series goes on sale on Flipkart ahead of the festive season, and will also be available to purchase during the Big Billion Days sale, from September 29 to October 4.

Available only on Amazon at launch in September 2019, the OnePlus TV Q1 Series comes to Flipkart nearly a year after its launch. Apart from the two large e-commerce platforms, the television series is also available on OnePlus' official online store oneplus.in, as well as through select offline channels, including OnePlus experience stores and Reliance Digital outlets.

Although a year old, the OnePlus TV Q1 series remains relevant and a worthwhile purchase thanks to numerous software updates. The company also recently launched the OnePlus TV 55U1 (Review) and OnePlus TV Y Series in India. Both of these are more affordable than the Q1 series, with prices starting at Rs. 12,999 for the 32-inch Y Series TV.

The Q1 series is made up of two 55-inch television models - the OnePlus TV Q1 priced at Rs. 62,900, and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro (Review) priced at Rs. 84,900. Both variants have 4K QLED screens with support for Dolby Vision, and run on Android TV 9 Pie with some OnePlus customisations including OnePlus Connect and Oxygen Play. The key difference between the two variants is the slide-out soundbar on the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, which offers a significant improvement in sound.

