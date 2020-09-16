Technology News
  • OnePlus TV Q1 Series Now Available on Flipkart, in Time for Big Billion Days Sale

OnePlus TV Q1 Series Now Available on Flipkart, in Time for Big Billion Days Sale

It’s also available on Amazon, the OnePlus online store, and offline.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 16 September 2020 12:02 IST
The OnePlus TV Q1 series starts at Rs. 62,900

Highlights
  • OnePlus TV Q1 Series starts at Rs. 62,900 in India
  • You can now buy the Q1 series televisions on Flipkart as well
  • OnePlus recently launched the U and Y Series TVs

OnePlus TV Q1 Series, launched in September last year, is now available on Flipkart in addition to Amazon, the OnePlus online store, and select offline channels. Priced at Rs. 62,900 onwards after what seems to be a permanent price cut from the launch price of Rs. 69,999, the OnePlus Q1 series goes on sale on Flipkart ahead of the festive season, and will also be available to purchase during the Big Billion Days sale, from September 29 to October 4.

Available only on Amazon at launch in September 2019, the OnePlus TV Q1 Series comes to Flipkart nearly a year after its launch. Apart from the two large e-commerce platforms, the television series is also available on OnePlus' official online store oneplus.in, as well as through select offline channels, including OnePlus experience stores and Reliance Digital outlets.

Although a year old, the OnePlus TV Q1 series remains relevant and a worthwhile purchase thanks to numerous software updates. The company also recently launched the OnePlus TV 55U1 (Review) and OnePlus TV Y Series in India. Both of these are more affordable than the Q1 series, with prices starting at Rs. 12,999 for the 32-inch Y Series TV.

The Q1 series is made up of two 55-inch television models - the OnePlus TV Q1 priced at Rs. 62,900, and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro (Review) priced at Rs. 84,900. Both variants have 4K QLED screens with support for Dolby Vision, and run on Android TV 9 Pie with some OnePlus customisations including OnePlus Connect and Oxygen Play. The key difference between the two variants is the slide-out soundbar on the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, which offers a significant improvement in sound.

Is OnePlus TV Q1 Pro the 'Flagship Killer' of TVs? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro

  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Motorised soundbar is a nice touch
  • The panel can get really bright
  • Possible to get good performance with HDR, 4K, and full-HD content
  • Excellent sound quality
  • Bad
  • Buggy software and app; no Netflix for now
  • Remote is too minimalist; no mute/ source buttons
  • Need a lot of tweaking to get the best performance
  • Issues with HDR10 overexposure
  • Lots of artefacts visible in scenes with rapid motion
  • Below-average picture quality with SD content
Read detailed OnePlus TV Q1 Pro review
Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type QLED
Dimensions 1223.7 x 707 x 61.3mm
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android Based
Touchscreen No
Smart TV Yes
