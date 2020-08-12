Technology News
OnePlus TV Models Now Available via Company's Own Online Store Oneplus.in

The OnePlus TV range will also be sold offline at OnePlus Experience stores and Reliance Digital outlets.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 12 August 2020 12:19 IST
OnePlus TV Models Now Available via Company’s Own Online Store Oneplus.in

OnePlus recently launched the 55U1 LED TV for Rs. 49,999

  • OnePlus is now selling its TV range via its online store
  • The OnePlus TV U series and Y series were recently launched in India
  • The OnePlus TV Q1 series was launched in 2019

The OnePlus TV range is now available on the company's own online store at oneplus.in, and customers will be able to purchase any of the currently available OnePlus TV models from the company directly. Till now, the OnePlus TV range was exclusive to Amazon for online sales, but with this move, the company is expanding availability to include its own direct selling channels as well. OnePlus will also be selling the television range through its offline OnePlus Experience stores and Reliance Digital outlets.

Apart from the recently launched OnePlus TV U Series and Y Series, the OnePlus TV Q1 series will also be available via oneplus.in. OnePlus launched its first televisions in 2019 with the Q1 series priced at Rs. 69,999 onwards, followed by the launch of the U Series and Y Series LED televisions last month. The OnePlus TV 55U1 (Review) is priced at Rs. 49,999 while the affordable Y Series is priced starting at Rs. 12,999.

Availability on the company's online store will initially be limited to metro cities, and will eventually expand to other regions. No-cost EMI schemes for up to six months with leading banks will be available for purchases via oneplus.in, along with other standard modes of payment. The company further promises delivery in 9-10 days from placing the order on oneplus.in, and promises free installation at the time of delivery.

OnePlus will also be expanding sales offline, with the company's exclusive experience retail outlets and Reliance Digital stores listed as official sales channels on the company's website.

The OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro (Review) are the company's first televisions, launched last year. With QLED displays, these are also the most expensive products in the range, with the Q1 Pro featuring a mechanised front-firing soundbar for enhanced sound. The company also entered the budget segment with the Y Series, featuring the 32-inch HD-resolution 32Y1 for Rs. 12,999 and the full-HD 43-inch 43Y1 for Rs. 22,999.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus TV, OnePlus.in, OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, OnePlus TV 55U1, OnePlus TV Y Series, Android TV
Google Classroom to Support More Indic Languages, Offer Features to Track Student Work Virtually

OnePlus TV Models Now Available via Company’s Own Online Store Oneplus.in
