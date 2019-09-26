Technology News
OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro With 4K QLED Display, Android TV Launched in India

The 55-inch OnePlus 4K QLED TVs supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

By | Updated: 26 September 2019 21:09 IST
OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro With 4K QLED Display, Android TV Launched in India

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro comes with a unique motorised soundbar

Highlights
  • OnePlus TV has been launched in two variants - Q1 and Q1 Pro
  • The Pro model features a motorised soundbar with 8 speaker drivers
  • OnePlus TV models run on Android TV, with customisations on top

After much discussion, plenty of teasers from OnePlus CEO Pete Lau himself, and the kind of hype you can only expect from a OnePlus product, the OnePlus TV has finally been launched. Coming first to India, the OnePlus TV is available in two variants, the OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, and is priced at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 99,900, respectively. The OnePlus televisions will go on sale during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, and are the first products in this segment from OnePlus.

OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro features, specifications

Both variants of the OnePlus TV feature 55-inch 4K-resolution QLED panels, with largely the same specifications. The only difference between the OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro is the presence of a built-in motorised soundbar on the more expensive unit. The 50W soundbar has eight front-firing speaker drivers - two woofers, four full-range drivers, and three tweeters. The OnePlus TV Q1 also has a rated sound output of 50W, but without the soundbar speaker.

The televisions also support Dolby Vision and sound formats up to Dolby Atmos, along with support for the HDR10 high dynamic range format. The OnePlus TV range has the Gamma Magic Colour picture processor, which is said to enhance picture quality.

The OnePlus TV models also have a Kevlar-like finish at the back, and come with a unique stand design. The OnePlus TV series can also be wall-mounted, with the Q1 Pro model sticking out just a little more because of the module at the back that houses the soundbar when the TV is on standby.

The OnePlus TV series runs on Android TV 9.0 that comes with some customisations including OxygenPlay, a curated content service built into the TV. OxygenPlay features movies and TV shows from Hungama Play, Eros Now, and Zee5. There is also support for Google Assistant and it can be activated and used through the remote of the TV.

The remote itself is a slick unit with few buttons on it - notable aspects of the remote are the Amazon Prime Video hotkey and the volume rocker on the right side. It's worth pointing out that the OnePlus TV doesn't support Netflix yet, with support for the popular streaming service expected in the coming weeks.

OnePlus has also released the OnePlus Connect app that can be used with the OnePlus TV. The app allows users to use the smartphone as a virtual remote for the TV, browse through and directly play content on OxygenPlay, and quickly cast local video files on the smartphone to the TV. Other features include TypeSync, which allows users to type text on the TV using a smartphone, and Smart Volume Control, which adjusts the volume on the TV when you get a call on your smartphone (while watching TV, of course).

Also launched alongside the OnePlus TV series is the OnePlus 7T, the latest smartphone from the company. The new device comes with a triple-camera setup and a 90Hz display, and is an upgrade over the OnePlus 7 that was launched earlier this year. Both the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus TV range will go on sale on September 28 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, which will also see discounts and launches from numerous other brands.

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro

  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Motorised soundbar is a nice touch
  • The panel can get really bright
  • Possible to get good performance with HDR, 4K, and full-HD content
  • Excellent sound quality
  • Bad
  • Buggy software and app; no Netflix for now
  • Remote is too minimalist; no mute/ source buttons
  • Need a lot of tweaking to get the best performance
  • Issues with HDR10 overexposure
  • Lots of artefacts visible in scenes with rapid motion
  • Below-average picture quality with SD content
Read detailed OnePlus TV Q1 Pro review
Display55.00-inch
Screen TypeQLED
ResolutionUltra HD (4K)
OSAndroid Based
TouchscreenNo
Smart TVYes
Comments

OnePlus, OnePlus TV, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, OnePlus TV Q1
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro With 4K QLED Display, Android TV Launched in India
