  OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Listed With Up to Rs. 15,400 Off on Exchange, Rs. 3,500 Discount on ICICI Cards: All Offers

OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Listed With Up to Rs. 15,400 Off on Exchange, Rs. 3,500 Discount on ICICI Cards: All Offers

Amazon India is offering additional up to Rs. 10,000 off on exchange of old TV units, and a total of up to Rs. 15,400 off can be availed through this offer.

By | Updated: 15 October 2019 14:22 IST
OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Listed With Up to Rs. 15,400 Off on Exchange, Rs. 3,500 Discount on ICICI Cards: All Offers

OnePlus TV Q1 is priced at Rs. 69,900

Highlights
  • Amazon is offering two-years warranty on purchase of the TVs
  • There’s Rs. 2,000 instant cashback if you pay via Amazon Pay
  • Fire TV Stick can be bought for Rs. 2,399, alongside the OnePlus TV

OnePlus has listed a host of offers for its OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro televisions on Amazon India. The offers include no-cost EMI options, exchange discounts, and bank offers. The company says that these offers are applicable only till October 17 on the e-commerce site. The most interesting offers include an exchange discount of up to Rs. 15,400 and an instant discount of Rs. 3,500 on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. To recall, the OnePlus TV Q1 series was launched in India just ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival last month.

OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro price in India, new offers

The OnePlus TV Q1 is priced in India at Rs. 69,900, and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro is priced at Rs. 99,900. The smart TVs are sold only on Amazon India, and the new offers include no-cost EMI options up to 24 months, Rs. 3,500 instant discount on purchases using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, Rs. 2,000 instant cashback using Amazon Pay, and two-years warranty.

The e-commerce giant is offering additional up to Rs. 10,000 off on exchange of old TV units, and a total of up to Rs. 15,400 off can be availed through this additional exchange discount. Additionally, as a part of the Diwali TV Fire Stick Offer, the OnePlus TV buyers will be able to get an Amazon Fire TV Stick for just Rs. 2,399, down from its original price of Rs. 3,999. Similarly, the Echo Dot can be purchased for Rs. 1,999 only.

The OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro run on Android TV 9.0 with OnePlus' proprietary curated content service called OxygenPlay. Both the smart TVs feature a 55-inch 4K QLED display, carbon fibre-like finish, and have 50W sound output. The TVs have a carbon fibre-like finish at the back and come with a unique stand design. Notably, OnePlus only bundles the table-top stand with the Pro model and the OnePlus TV Q1 buyers have to buy the stand separately for Rs. 2,990. The only difference between the OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro is the presence of a built-in motorised soundbar on the more expensive unit.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus TV Q1 Pro

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro

  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Motorised soundbar is a nice touch
  • The panel can get really bright
  • Possible to get good performance with HDR, 4K, and full-HD content
  • Excellent sound quality
  • Bad
  • Buggy software and app; no Netflix for now
  • Remote is too minimalist; no mute/ source buttons
  • Need a lot of tweaking to get the best performance
  • Issues with HDR10 overexposure
  • Lots of artefacts visible in scenes with rapid motion
  • Below-average picture quality with SD content
Read detailed OnePlus TV Q1 Pro review
Display55.00-inch
Screen TypeQLED
Dimensions1223.7 x 707 x 61.3mm
ResolutionUltra HD (4K)
OSAndroid Based
TouchscreenNo
Smart TVYes
OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Listed With Up to Rs. 15,400 Off on Exchange, Rs. 3,500 Discount on ICICI Cards: All Offers
