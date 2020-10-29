Technology News
  OnePlus TV Q Series, OnePlus TV 55U1 to Get OTA6 Update With MultiCast, My Video Page, and More

OnePlus TV Q Series, OnePlus TV 55U1 to Get OTA6 Update With MultiCast, My Video Page, and More

OnePlus TV Q Series and OnePlus TV 55U1 will be able to cast from four different devices after the OTA6 update.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 29 October 2020 18:42 IST
OnePlus TV OTA6 update will be released in November

OnePlus TV Q series and OnePlus TV 55U1 will be getting their 'OTA6' update next month which, as the name suggests, will be the sixth firmware update for the TV models. OnePlus has shared through an official forum post the changelog for the update, along with details on a couple of interesting features like MultiCast and a new ‘My Video' page. The OnePlus TV Q series includes the OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro that were launched back in September last year, and the OnePlus TV 55U1 was launched back in July this year.

As per the official OnePlus forum, the OTA6 update will bring new features to the OnePlus TV Q series and OnePlus TV 55U1. Additionally, there are some features that will be added to the OnePlus Connect app as well like User Metrics, Power-Off Timer, and Clean Background Apps. User Metrics will allow users to check things like screen time and data usage.

Coming to the new features that will be added to the three OnePlus TV models, MultiCast is a new way of casting from a device on to your TV. While MiraCast and Chromecast allow you to cast from one device to your TV, MultiCast will allow you to cast up to four devices on the OnePlus TV. This can be useful in case of sheet comparisons, multi-player gaming, or other such situations.

Another feature is the ‘My Videos' page that will be added to OxygenPlay, the launcher on top of Android TV. This page will allow users to see personal watch history, watchlist, and reminders. It will also allow easily resuming a paused movie or show.

The OTA6 update for OnePlus TV Q series and OnePlus TV 55U1 will be made available in November. The company has not shared an exact date for the release. Additionally, it is working on the third system update for the OnePlus TV Y Series as well.

Is OnePlus TV Q1 Pro the 'Flagship Killer' of TVs? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

