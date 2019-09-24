Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • OnePlus TV Teased to Offer Bezel Less Display, Hungama Play Content Partnership Announced

OnePlus TV Teased to Offer Bezel-Less Display, Hungama Play Content Partnership Announced

CEO Pete Lau also says that the company has worked with the best in the industry to deliver amazing picture quality.

By | Updated: 24 September 2019 13:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus TV Teased to Offer Bezel-Less Display, Hungama Play Content Partnership Announced

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Pete Lau

OnePlus TV to have a 55-inch QLED display

Highlights
  • OnePlus TV to launch on September 26 i.e. this Thursday
  • Hungama Play app to be available on the OnePlus TV
  • It is said to run on a modified version of Android TV

OnePlus TV is all set to debut in India this week, and the buzz around it is increasing as we close in on launch day. The OnePlus TV is confirmed to be a premium device set to compete with the likes of Sony and Samsung. It is offering a Kevlar-like back finish, a unique stand, a ring-shaped base, and will run on a modified version of Android TV. Now, CEO Pete Lau has released a new photo of the OnePlus TV showing off its bezel-less sides. Hungama has also announced that its Hungama Play streaming app will be made available on OnePlus TV.

Coming to Lau's tweets first, he has shared a photo of the OnePlus TV, this time revealing one of the top edges. It shows that the OnePlus TV has a near bezel-less display with little-to-no edge lining seen in the photo. The corners are also rounded off, and aren't pointed as seen on many TVs out there. In his tweet, Lau remarks, “To make premium design, no detail is too small, so we make the bezel less OnePlus TV.”

In another tweet, he says that the company has worked with the best in the industry to deliver amazing picture quality. The TV is already confirmed to sport a 55-inch QLED display with Dolby Vision support.

After announcing Eros Now content partnership, Hungama Play has also announced its availability on OnePlus TV. It offers over 5,000 films in English, Hindi and regional languages, in addition to more than 1500 short films. The library includes 7,500+ hours of kids and television content in multiple languages, along with over 150,000 short-format videos across various genres like music, film gossip, humour, spiritual, and more.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus TV, OnePlus TV Design, OnePlus TV Features, Hungama Play
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Mi Full Screen TV Pro With 4K Display, 8K Video Playback Support Launched
Honor Smartphones
OnePlus TV Teased to Offer Bezel-Less Display, Hungama Play Content Partnership Announced
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A20s With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  2. Man Credits Apple Watch for Saving His Father's Life
  3. OnePlus 7 Pro, iPhone XR, and Others to Get Discounts During Amazon Sale
  4. Vivo U10 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Realme X2 Goes Official With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  6. Mi Full Screen TV Pro With 4K Display and 8K Video Support Launched
  7. Vivo U10 Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  8. Asus ROG Phone 2 With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 120Hz Display Launched in India
  9. Oppo A5 2020 Goes on Sale in India: What You Need to Know
  10. Xiaomi Diwali Sale Offers Include Price Cuts on Redmi Phones, Mi TVs
#Latest Stories
  1. Videocon D2h, Dish TV Offering 2-Months Free on 10-Month Long-Term Subscription
  2. OnePlus TV Teased to Offer Bezel-Less Display, Hungama Play Content Partnership Announced
  3. Mi Full Screen TV Pro With 4K Display, 8K Video Playback Support Launched
  4. Can a New Space Race Connect the World to the Internet?
  5. Vivo U10 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Google 'Right to Be Forgotten' Case: Highest EU Court to Issue Ruling Today
  7. Google Pixel 3A, Pixel 3 Series Get Discounts in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Prices to Start From Rs. 29,999
  8. Vivo U10 Price in India Starts at Rs. 8,990, First Sale on September 29: Event Highlights
  9. Vivo Said to Launch 5G Phone Powered by Samsung’s Exynos 980 SoC by Year End
  10. Oppo A11x With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.