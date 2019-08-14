OnePlus on Wednesday formally announced the official name of its much-awaited smart TV. The Shenzhen-based company said that its first smart TV product would be simply called the OnePlus TV, which is notably the original name of the project that was announced last year. Alongside revealing the name of its first smart TV, the company has released the logo that will be associated with the device. The formal launch date of the OnePlus TV is yet to be revealed. However, a recent report suggested that the launch could take place sometime in late September.

"Yes, we are going to call our very first smart TV product 'OnePlus TV' – simple yet to-the-point – as we believe there's no other name that can best represent our value, vision and pride than naming it with our own brand," OnePlus said in a forum post.

The project to develop the OnePlus TV was announced back in September last year. Soon after it was announced, the company initiated a contest to find a relevant name for its first smart TV. A dedicated team was also established to kick off the TV development, which is indeed something new for the company that is popular for launching only flagship smartphones.

OnePlus said in its latest forum post that the OnePlus TV was created with its "Never Settle" spirit and "burdenless" design philosophy. Nevertheless, the key features and specifications of the smart TV are yet to be announced.

"Honestly, it was harder than you could imagine during the naming process as we have seen so many creative names which made it a difficult decision," the company wrote in the post. "Eventually, we chose to be true to our core values, but we are thankful for all the suggestions from you."

For the logo design, OnePlus didn't make any major changes from what we have seen in the branding of its smartphones. There is the numeric one with the "+" sign, which is the company's native logo, alongside the word "TV".

"We were inspired by classic geometric progression, which can be seen from so many classic art forms, such the ancient Hindu symbol, the mandala, and the famous ancient Greek temple, Heraion of Argos," the company underlined in the forum post while elaborating the logo design.

The launch date of the OnePlus TV is still a mystery. However, if we go by a previous report, it may debut on September 26. A recent certification listing also suggested that the company would have a variety of screen sizes ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches. The TV is speculated to run Google's Android TV and could have some variants with OLED panels. Moreover, it would initially arrive in India, China, and the US.