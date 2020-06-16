OnePlus is all set to unveil its new budget friendly TV models in India on July 2 and company CEO Pete Lau has shared a couple of technical details about the upcoming TV models on Twitter. The OnePlus TV models will come with an “innovative Gamma Engine” and 93 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. This essentially means they will have vivid picture quality and high colour accuracy. As of now, it is unclear how many models of the budget friendly OnePlus TV will be launched but recently, a 32-Inch and a 43-Inch model were spotted on Bluetooth SIG website.

Pete Lau, in a tweet, shared that the upcoming OnePlus TV models have “exceptional DCI-P3 93 percent colour gamut” meaning they will have vivid displays with high colour accuracy. In another tweet, Lau shared that the company's innovative Gamma Engine will deliver better picture quality at a more affordable price point. The tweet also talks about smoothness which may have something to do with motion blur reduction or frame rates.

Recently, two OnePlus TV models were reportedly spotted on Bluetooth SIG website and the listing showed a 32-inch (model number 32HA0A00) and a 43-inch (model number 43FA0A00) variant. It is also believed that the ‘H' in the model number for the 32-inch model indicates an HD panel with 1,366x768 pixels resolution while the ‘F' in the model number for the 43-inch model indicates a full-HD panel with 1,920x1,080 pixels display. The listing also showed Bluetooth v5.0 support.

Last week, OnePlus India teased the pricing for the upcoming TV models revealing that the starting price will be under Rs. 20,000. Presumably, this will be price for the rumoured 32-inch model.

OnePlus will unveil the two new TV series on July 2 at a digital event that will be livestreamed in India at 7pm. Additionally, the company is expected to reveal some more details about the TV models ahead of the launch event.

