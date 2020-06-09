New OnePlus TV models are set to launch in India on July 2. The company is expected to announce two new smart TV models this time around, and the duo is reported to be more budget friendly than last year's OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus Q1 Pro. The both or at least one of the upcoming models is expected to have starting a price set under Rs. 20,000. In the run up to the launch, two OnePlus TV models with 32-inch and 43-inch display sizes have been spotted on Bluetooth SIG. OnePlus forayed into the smart TV segment last year with the OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, and the starting price of this range is at Rs. 69,900.

Two upcoming OnePlus LED TV variants with model numbers 32HA0A00 and 43FA0A00 have been spotted on Bluetooth SIG. The model numbers suggest that 32HA0A00 OnePlus TV will be a 32-inch model while the 43FA0A00 model will be the 43-inch OnePlus TV. Furthermore, it can be speculated that the ‘H' in the 32-inch model number indicates at an HD panel (1366x768 pixels), while the ‘F' in the 43-inch model number indicates at a full-HD panel (1920x1080 pixels). Both the OnePlus TV models are listed to support Bluetooth v5.

Alongside the new OnePlus LED TV models, two new OnePlus remotes have also been listed on Bluetooth SIG with model numbers RC-002B and RC-002C. The two remotes also support Bluetooth v5 and because they have two different model numbers, it is possible there will be some differences between them.

Because the starting price of the upcoming new OnePlus TV series is expected to be under Rs. 20,000, it will offer competition to the recently introduced Realme TV lineup. The new Realme TV series was launched in India last month with the same screen sizes – 32-inch and 43-inch. These new Realme TVs are priced in India at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 21,999.

Detailed specifications the budget OnePlus TV models will be announced during the event on July 2.

