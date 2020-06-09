Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Upcoming 32 Inch, 43 Inch OnePlus TV Models Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Ahead of July 2 Launch

Upcoming 32-Inch, 43-Inch OnePlus TV Models Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Ahead of July 2 Launch

Two upcoming OnePlus TV variants with model numbers 32HA0A00 and 43FA0A00 have surfaced online.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 June 2020 18:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Upcoming 32-Inch, 43-Inch OnePlus TV Models Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Ahead of July 2 Launch

Photo Credit: Bluetooth SIG

OnePlus TV 32-inch is expected to feature an LED panel with HD resolution

Highlights
  • OnePlus TV 43-inch model may come with full-HD resolution
  • New OnePlus TV series is set to launch on July 2 in India
  • Two OnePlus remotes have also been spotted Bluetooth SIG

New OnePlus TV models are set to launch in India on July 2. The company is expected to announce two new smart TV models this time around, and the duo is reported to be more budget friendly than last year's OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus Q1 Pro. The both or at least one of the upcoming models is expected to have starting a price set under Rs. 20,000. In the run up to the launch, two OnePlus TV models with 32-inch and 43-inch display sizes have been spotted on Bluetooth SIG. OnePlus forayed into the smart TV segment last year with the OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, and the starting price of this range is at Rs. 69,900.

Two upcoming OnePlus LED TV variants with model numbers 32HA0A00 and 43FA0A00 have been spotted on Bluetooth SIG. The model numbers suggest that 32HA0A00 OnePlus TV will be a 32-inch model while the 43FA0A00 model will be the 43-inch OnePlus TV. Furthermore, it can be speculated that the ‘H' in the 32-inch model number indicates at an HD panel (1366x768 pixels), while the ‘F' in the 43-inch model number indicates at a full-HD panel (1920x1080 pixels). Both the OnePlus TV models are listed to support Bluetooth v5.

Alongside the new OnePlus LED TV models, two new OnePlus remotes have also been listed on Bluetooth SIG with model numbers RC-002B and RC-002C. The two remotes also support Bluetooth v5 and because they have two different model numbers, it is possible there will be some differences between them.

Because the starting price of the upcoming new OnePlus TV series is expected to be under Rs. 20,000, it will offer competition to the recently introduced Realme TV lineup. The new Realme TV series was launched in India last month with the same screen sizes – 32-inch and 43-inch. These new Realme TVs are priced in India at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 21,999.

Detailed specifications the budget OnePlus TV models will be announced during the event on July 2.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus TV 32 Inch, OnePlus TV 43 Inch, OnePlus TV, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Oppo to Launch 'Another Premium' Smartphone in India, Company Executive Hints
Apple to Announce Shift to ARM-Based Mac Chips at WWDC 2020 Later This Month: Report
Upcoming 32-Inch, 43-Inch OnePlus TV Models Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Ahead of July 2 Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Z Price in India, Specifications, and Launch Date Tipped
  2. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 730 SoC Launched
  3. Vivo Y50 With 8GB RAM, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. OnePlus Teases Pricing for Upcoming TV Series Ahead of July 2 Launch
  5. BSNL Extends 200Mbps 1500GB FTTH Plan to More Cities
  6. OnePlus Z Said to Launch Next Month: Everything We Know So Far
  7. Mi Band 5 Teased to Feature Bigger Display Than Its Predecessor
  8. HP 14s (2020), HP Pavilion x360 14 (2020) With 4G Support Launched in India
  9. TCL P715 4K Android TV Launched in India
  10. iPhone SE (2020) Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Robot Built for Japan's Ageing Workforce Finds Coronavirus Role
  2. Mind the Gap: Affordable Internet Vital for Coronavirus Recovery
  3. Apple to Announce Shift to ARM-Based Mac Chips at WWDC 2020 Later This Month: Report
  4. Upcoming 32-Inch, 43-Inch OnePlus TV Models Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Ahead of July 2 Launch
  5. Oppo to Launch 'Another Premium' Smartphone in India, Company Executive Hints
  6. OnePlus Z Said to Launch Next Month: Everything We Know So Far
  7. Oppo Is Entering Smart TV Market, Company Confirms on Weibo
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Bean-Shaped Galaxy Buds Image 'Assets' Appear on Galaxy Wearable App: Report
  9. Flipkart Adds Voice Assistant in Its Grocery app 'Supermart'
  10. Google Duo Mobile App Gets Invite Links Feature for Group Video Calls
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com