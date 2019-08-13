Technology News
  OnePlus TV Launch Date Tipped for September 26, Lineup May Have Both LCD and OLED Models

OnePlus TV Launch Date Tipped for September 26, Lineup May Have Both LCD and OLED Models

The launch is said to take place between September 25 and September 30, but mostly like on September 26.

By | Updated: 13 August 2019 14:03 IST
OnePlus TV Launch Date Tipped for September 26, Lineup May Have Both LCD and OLED Models

OnePlus TV range is expected to run Android TV

Highlights
  • OnePlus TV range is said to have LCD and OLED models
  • It would be ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches
  • The TVs could launch in India, China, and the US

OnePlus TV, the much-anticipated offering by the Chinese company, is now rumoured to debut in late September. Instead of launching just one new OnePlus TV, the company is said to have plans to bring a range of smart TVs -- including the ones sporting OLED panels. A certification listing last week revealed that the OnePlus TV could come in sizes ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches. Originally, OnePlus announced its plans to venture into the market of smart TVs last year. The company affirmed that it would offer a "total connected" experience through its smart TV -- taking on Xiaomi that offers a range of Mi TV models.

Citing people familiar with the development, tipster Ishan Agarwal in a collaboration with MySmartPrice reports that the OnePlus TV launch date is some time between September 25 and September 30 -- with the launch event most likely to be scheduled for September 26. OnePlus is said to have multiple smart TV variants in the works -- with LCD and OLED panels.

Particularly in India, OnePlus is expected to launch its new TV range through Amazon.in as well as through its native online store. The company would also bring its TVs to China and the US, as indicated through an earlier listing spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website.

OnePlus is likely to bring its 43-inch TV model to the Indian market, while it would have the 75-inch model for the Chinese and US markets. Further, the Bluetooth SIG site recently suggested that the new TV models would run Google's Android TV. We can speculate some customisations on top of the Android TV platform.

As we mentioned, OnePlus initially revealed its plans to launch a smart TV last year. CEO Pete Lau back in September last year said that the OnePlus TV will emerge as a "premium, flagship TV" option.

"The home - perhaps the most important environment experience - is just starting to enjoy the benefits of intelligent connectivity. Something that seems as simple as displaying the photos from your mobile phone to a television is still difficult to achieve. With the development of AI technology, our imagination is endless - and we are looking forward to the future," the executive had said in a media interview.

While the company is internally calling its development the OnePlus TV, it is yet to announce its official name. A specific TV team was also established last year.

Further reading: OnePlus TV, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
OnePlus TV Launch Date Tipped for September 26, Lineup May Have Both LCD and OLED Models
