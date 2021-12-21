Photo Credit: OnePlus
OnePlus is working on launching new smart TVs in India in the near future, according to a tipster. The company could bring at least two new smart TVs to the Indian market, a 32-inch model and a 43-inch variant. Details about these smart TVs are currently unavailable, and the tipster has not provided a launch date for these smart TV models. The company already has three smart TV ranges available today — the affordable Y-series, the mid-range U-series and the high-end Q-series.
According to a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma, OnePlus is working on launching new smart TV models in India. The company could launch “at least” one 32-inch model and a 43-inch variant, according to information received by the tipster. While the tweet states the launch of the device could take place soon, there is no mention of a tentative date, or whether they will be part of the company's Q-series, Y-series, or U-series smart TV lineup. It is worth noting that OnePlus is yet to reveal any information regarding the launch of new smart TV models in the country.
[Exclusive] OnePlus will soon launch new smart TVs in India. As per the intel that I've received, we can expect (at least) a 32-inch and a 43-inch variant.#OnePlus— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 20, 2021
OnePlus is also working on releasing two new smartphones, the flagship OnePlus 10 series and the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G smartphone. The high-end OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to feature the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with a 6.7-inch (2,048 x 1,080 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is confirmed to launch in January and is expected to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, along with an 8-megapixel camera. On the front, OnePlus 10 Pro is could sport a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.
Meanwhile, the successor to OnePlus Nord CE 5G is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, along with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G renders were recently spotted online, ahead of the smartphone's official launch. On the camera front, OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G could feature a 64-megapixel triple-camera setup, along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is tipped to come with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging, according to recent reports.
