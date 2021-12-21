Technology News
  OnePlus to Launch New Smart TVs in India, New 32 Inch and 43 Inch Models Expected: Report

OnePlus to Launch New Smart TVs in India, New 32-Inch and 43-Inch Models Expected: Report

It is currently unclear whether these new TVs will be part of the Q-series, Y-series, or U-series smart TV portfolio.

By David Delima | Updated: 21 December 2021 15:48 IST
OnePlus to Launch New Smart TVs in India, New 32-Inch and 43-Inch Models Expected: Report

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus smart TVs run on Google's Android TV operating system

Highlights
  • OnePlus currently offers smart TVs in three different price brackets
  • The tipster says OnePlus could launch “at least” two new models
  • OnePlus is also working on launching two new smartphones

OnePlus is working on launching new smart TVs in India in the near future, according to a tipster. The company could bring at least two new smart TVs to the Indian market, a 32-inch model and a 43-inch variant. Details about these smart TVs are currently unavailable, and the tipster has not provided a launch date for these smart TV models. The company already has three smart TV ranges available today — the affordable Y-series, the mid-range U-series and the high-end Q-series.

According to a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma, OnePlus is working on launching new smart TV models in India. The company could launch “at least” one 32-inch model and a 43-inch variant, according to information received by the tipster. While the tweet states the launch of the device could take place soon, there is no mention of a tentative date, or whether they will be part of the company's Q-series, Y-series, or U-series smart TV lineup. It is worth noting that OnePlus is yet to reveal any information regarding the launch of new smart TV models in the country.

OnePlus is also working on releasing two new smartphones, the flagship OnePlus 10 series and the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G smartphone. The high-end OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to feature the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with a 6.7-inch (2,048 x 1,080 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is confirmed to launch in January and is expected to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, along with an 8-megapixel camera. On the front, OnePlus 10 Pro is could sport a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Meanwhile, the successor to OnePlus Nord CE 5G is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, along with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G renders were recently spotted online, ahead of the smartphone's official launch. On the camera front, OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G could feature a 64-megapixel triple-camera setup, along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is tipped to come with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging, according to recent reports.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Accessories Listed on UK Retailer Site, May Come With One UI 4.1

OnePlus to Launch New Smart TVs in India, New 32-Inch and 43-Inch Models Expected: Report
