OnePlus TV Prices in India Hiked Again, by Up to Rs. 7,000

OnePlus has hiked pricing for its TVs including the latest OnePlus TV U1S series. While prices for some TV models have increased somewhat reasonably, others have gone up in price by 17.5 percent, or Rs. 7,000. The reason for the price hike is unclear but could be because of hike in prices of open-cell panels used by TV manufacturers across the globe, increase in the import cost of the materials required to assemble a TV, or even component shortages. This has led multiple companies to hike the cost of televisions being sold in India. OnePlus is among some of the companies that have increased prices for their TVs.

OnePlus launched its OnePlus TV Y series models in India in July of last year bringing a 32-inch and a 43-inch model. The 40-inch OnePlus Y1 was also launched in May this year.

Starting with the cheapest, the 32-inch model launched at Rs. 12,999 but its price was first increased to Rs. 16,499, and it is now priced at Rs. 18,999 which is a 15 percent increase over the last hike, and almost 50 percent over the launch price. The 43-inch model launched at Rs. 22,999 but increased to Rs. 26,999. It is now priced at Rs. 29,499. Similarly, the more recent 40-inch model launched at Rs. 23,999 but is now priced at Rs. 26,499. These are some of the smaller price hikes for OnePlus TVs.

Coming to the latest OnePlus TV U1S series, it includes three models — 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch model. They launched last month for Rs. 39,999, Rs. 47,999, and Rs. 62,999 respectively. Now, the three models are listed for Rs. 46,999, Rs. 52,999, and Rs. 68,999 respectively. That's a whopping Rs. 7,000 price increase for the 50-inch model which is highest in the lot. The 65-inch model has gone up by Rs. 6,000 and the 55-inch model gone up by Rs. 5,000.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to OnePlus for clarification on the latest price hike on its TVs.

OnePlus is not the only manufacturer to increase pricing for its TVs in the past few months. At the end of June, a Xiaomi spokesperson told Gadgets 360 that the company witnessed shortages across the supply chain in the last one year that resulted in a “constant upward movement” in the pricing of the components used in smartphones, smart TV, and other electronics. Then from July 1, Xiaomi and Redmi TV prices increased by 3-6 percent.

In February, Gadgets 360 reviewed market data and found that TV prices in India increased by around 10 percent or more across all segments and brands. Realme increased pricing by up to 15 percent while TCL India increased the pricing of its TVs by seven to eight percent.

