Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • OnePlus TV Prices in India Hiked Again, by Up to Rs. 7,000

OnePlus TV Prices in India Hiked Again, by Up to Rs. 7,000

OnePlus TV U1S series launched last month at a starting price of Rs. 39,999 for the 50-inch model, which now costs Rs. 46,999.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 July 2021 16:31 IST
OnePlus TV Prices in India Hiked Again, by Up to Rs. 7,000

OnePlus TV U1S series includes three models

Highlights
  • OnePlus TV prices increased by around 7 percent earlier this year
  • OnePlus is not the only brand to increase pricing
  • OnePlus TV U1S 65-inch model’s price went up by Rs. 6,000

OnePlus has hiked pricing for its TVs including the latest OnePlus TV U1S series. While prices for some TV models have increased somewhat reasonably, others have gone up in price by 17.5 percent, or Rs. 7,000. The reason for the price hike is unclear but could be because of hike in prices of open-cell panels used by TV manufacturers across the globe, increase in the import cost of the materials required to assemble a TV, or even component shortages. This has led multiple companies to hike the cost of televisions being sold in India. OnePlus is among some of the companies that have increased prices for their TVs.

OnePlus launched its OnePlus TV Y series models in India in July of last year bringing a 32-inch and a 43-inch model. The 40-inch OnePlus Y1 was also launched in May this year.

Starting with the cheapest, the 32-inch model launched at Rs. 12,999 but its price was first increased to Rs. 16,499, and it is now priced at Rs. 18,999 which is a 15 percent increase over the last hike, and almost 50 percent over the launch price. The 43-inch model launched at Rs. 22,999 but increased to Rs. 26,999. It is now priced at Rs. 29,499. Similarly, the more recent 40-inch model launched at Rs. 23,999 but is now priced at Rs. 26,499. These are some of the smaller price hikes for OnePlus TVs.

Coming to the latest OnePlus TV U1S series, it includes three models — 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch model. They launched last month for Rs. 39,999, Rs. 47,999, and Rs. 62,999 respectively. Now, the three models are listed for Rs. 46,999, Rs. 52,999, and Rs. 68,999 respectively. That's a whopping Rs. 7,000 price increase for the 50-inch model which is highest in the lot. The 65-inch model has gone up by Rs. 6,000 and the 55-inch model gone up by Rs. 5,000.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to OnePlus for clarification on the latest price hike on its TVs.

OnePlus is not the only manufacturer to increase pricing for its TVs in the past few months. At the end of June, a Xiaomi spokesperson told Gadgets 360 that the company witnessed shortages across the supply chain in the last one year that resulted in a “constant upward movement” in the pricing of the components used in smartphones, smart TV, and other electronics. Then from July 1, Xiaomi and Redmi TV prices increased by 3-6 percent.

In February, Gadgets 360 reviewed market data and found that TV prices in India increased by around 10 percent or more across all segments and brands. Realme increased pricing by up to 15 percent while TCL India increased the pricing of its TVs by seven to eight percent.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus TV, OnePlus TV U1S series, OnePlus TV Y series, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, TCL
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Windows 365 Price Details Revealed, Microsoft Set to Make Multiple Configurations Available on August 2

Related Stories

OnePlus TV Prices in India Hiked Again, by Up to Rs. 7,000
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  2. Can You Guess What This Image Is? NASA Says It's Not a 'Potato'
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 Announced With Rs. 1 Crore Prize Pool
  4. Hyderabad-Based Engineer Arrested for Pirating OTT Content: Report
  5. Vivo Y72 5G Price in India Tipped Day Ahead of Launch
  6. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Deals on iPhone 11, OnePlus 9, More
  7. Amazfit GTR 2 LTE Version Brings eSIM Calling to the Smartwatch
  8. Clubhouse Launches Direct Messages Feature ‘Backchannel’
  9. Redmi Note 10T 5G Tipped to Launch Under Rs. 15,000 in India
  10. Vivo Y72 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus TV Prices in India Hiked Again, by Up to Rs. 7,000
  2. Saquon Barkley of New York Giants Announces He Will Receive Endorsement Money in Bitcoin
  3. Windows 365 Price Details Revealed, Microsoft Set to Make Multiple Configurations Available on August 2
  4. Microsoft Says Israeli Group Created and Sold Tools to Hack Windows
  5. Xiaomi Trumps Apple to Become World's No. 2 Smartphone Maker, Samsung Retains Top Spot: Canalys
  6. The Suicide Squad Character Featurette Lays Out Ensemble Cast in New Footage
  7. Poco F3 GT India Launch Date Set for July 23, Confirmed to Sport Dual Speakers With Dolby Atmos, Aluminium Alloy Frame
  8. iPhone 13 Series Tipped to Come With Wi-Fi 6E Support This Year
  9. ByteDance's Toutiao Said to Be Ordered by China to Halt New Registrations Since September
  10. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Launch Date in India Set for July 21, Amazon Reveals Upgraded Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com