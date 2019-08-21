Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • OnePlus TV to Launch in September, to Debut in India First: CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus TV to Launch in September, to Debut in India First: CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus TV will be offered via Amazon in the country, in addition to OnePlus's own website.

By | Updated: 21 August 2019 11:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus TV to Launch in September, to Debut in India First: CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus TV to offer premium design and features

Highlights
  • CEO Pete Lau says North America, China, Europe to get it soon
  • This is the first Smart TV product from the company
  • OnePlus TV is tipped to launch on September 26

OnePlus TV is launching in India next month. CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that India will be the first market to get the OnePlus TV, and it will launch in September. The exact timeline hasn't been announced, but the company should reveal more details as next month nears. Just a few days ago, the company revealed the official name of its first smart TV – calling it the OnePlus TV. A recent report suggested the new product from OnePlus may launch on September 26.

Lau took to OnePlus forums to announce that the OnePlus TV launch will indeed happen next month, and India will be the first market to get it. The company also plans to launch the OnePlus TV in North America, Europe, and China after partnerships with most of local and regional content providers is established. Lau says that OnePlus has “had a very positive relationship with content providers in India, who have always been willing to partner with us, which guarantees great content for our users.” 

OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus TV will be available for purchase on Amazon.in. The e-commerce site has already started taking registrations of interest, and the ‘Notify Me' button is live on the dedicated OnePlus TV page on Amazon.in.

He goes on to further explain the ‘India-first' launch decision, “Over the past 6 years, we have achieved great success in India in large part because of our passionate and supportive community. Even after all these years, we're excited to explore exciting new opportunities hand-in-hand with you. The OnePlus TV is such an important product for all of us, and we can't wait to see it in living rooms all over India.”

Without detailing much about the features, Lau claims that the OnePlus TV will offer premium features. “OnePlus TV will live up to your expectations of what is, without reservations, a new premium flagship,” he says.

He also hints at great sound quality, smart features, and smart interconnectivity options .He also says that the company has put in a lot of effort in designing the OnePlus TV.

Separately, in an interview with Business Insider, Lau revealed the OnePlus TV would use 4K resolution quantum dot or QLED display panels, instead of the much pricier OLED panels. While he didn't reveal the price of the OnePlus TV, he said it will be a premium offering. The television will also run a customised version of Google's Android TV platform. The TV's interface will show users the content they like, the report adds, instead of showing a list of streaming apps like Netflix. Lau also said that there will be some smartphone-television synergy, such as using a OnePlus smartphone to type text into the TV's interface.

As mentioned, the launch of the OnePlus TV was previously reported to be September 26, but there is no confirmation from the company as of yet. A recent certification listing also suggested that the company would have a variety of screen sizes ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus TV, OnePlus TV India Launch, OnePlus TV Launch Date, Amazon India, Pete Lau
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Fortnite's Slowdown Has Epic Games Battling to Spark New Growth
Spider-Man Could Be Leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony Pictures Responds
Honor Smartphones
OnePlus TV to Launch in September, to Debut in India First: CEO Pete Lau
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Says a Big Asteroid Will Hit Earth, and We Have No Defence
  2. Mi A3 Android One Phone to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 With Quad Rear Camera Setups Launched in India
  4. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Set to Launch on August 29
  5. Redmi Note 8 to Feature Better Cameras and Larger Battery, Company Teases
  6. Realme 5 Review
  7. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  8. Realme 5 Pro First Impressions
  9. Jason Momoa Claims Justice League ‘Snyder Cut’ Is ‘Ssssiiicccckkkkkk’
  10. Google Removes 27 Apps That Pointed Users to Fake Play Store: Quick Heal
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Now Has 2,000 Mi Stores Across India: Live Updates
  2. Google Go, a Lightweight Search App, Expands Worldwide for Android Users
  3. OnePlus TV to Launch in September, to Debut in India First: CEO Pete Lau
  4. Spider-Man Could Be Leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony Pictures Responds
  5. No Time to Die: Bond 25 Finally Gets a Title
  6. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Launch Date Set for August 29
  7. The Matrix 4 Announced With Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Lana Wachowski
  8. Apple Debuts Credit Card as It Readies TV+ Launch
  9. Facebook Rolls Out Tool to Block Off-Facebook Data Gathering
  10. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch Tipped for September 26, Sales Rumoured to Begin from October 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.