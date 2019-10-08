Technology News
loading
OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Offer Brings Up to Rs. 5,000 Instant Discount on the Smart TVs

OnePlus TV price in India starts at Rs. 69,900 for the base Q1 model.

By | Updated: 8 October 2019 18:23 IST
OnePlus TV offer went live on October 5 and is valid through October 11

Highlights
  • OnePlus TV is offered in two variants – Q1 and Q1 Pro
  • Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI options
  • OnePlus TV was launched in India last month

If you are looking to buy the brand-new OnePlus TV Q1 or OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, you are in luck as Amazon, the exclusive e-retailer for the two smart TV models in India, is offering certain enticing offers on the device. The most interesting offer is the up to Rs. 5,000 instant discount on using the HDFC Bank credit or debit cards as well as HDFC Bank credit and debit card EMI transactions. The offer went live on October 5 and is valid through October 11.

As per the product listings for both TV models, HDFC Bank card transactions will be eligible for a Rs. 4,000 instant discount on the purchase of OnePlus TV Q1 and Rs. 5,000 instant discount on the purchase of OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. Both of the discounts will be automatically applied on using one of the aforementioned payment modes.

OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro price in India

To recall, the OnePlus TV Q1 carries a price tag of Rs. 69,900 whereas the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro price is set at Rs. 99,900. So, after applying the HDFC Bank offer, the effective price of OnePlus TV Q1 comes down to Rs. 65,900 while the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro price will be available for just Rs. 94,900.

In addition, Amazon is also providing several other related offers that can be clubbed to either bring the OnePlus TV price further down or get other benefits. One of the option is exchange, if you exchange your older TV, you can get up to Rs. 4,800 off. Additionally, as a part of the Diwali TV Fire Stick Offer, the OnePlus TV buyers will be able to get an Amazon Fire TV Stick for just Rs. 2,399, down from its original price of Rs. 3,999. No-cost EMI options are also available.

To recall, the OnePlus TV was launched in India last month in two variants - OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. Both variants feature 55-inch 4K QLED panels and have 50W sound output. Furthermore, there is Android TV 9.0 with OnePlus' proprietary curated content service called OxygenPlay.

The TVs have a carbon fibre-like finish at the back and come with a unique stand design. Notable, OnePlus only bundles the table-top stand with the Pro model and the OnePlus TV Q1 buyers have to buy the stand separately for Rs. 2,990.

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro

  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Motorised soundbar is a nice touch
  • The panel can get really bright
  • Possible to get good performance with HDR, 4K, and full-HD content
  • Excellent sound quality
  • Bad
  • Buggy software and app; no Netflix for now
  • Remote is too minimalist; no mute/ source buttons
  • Need a lot of tweaking to get the best performance
  • Issues with HDR10 overexposure
  • Lots of artefacts visible in scenes with rapid motion
  • Below-average picture quality with SD content
Read detailed OnePlus TV Q1 Pro review
Display55.00-inch
Screen TypeQLED
Dimensions1223.7 x 707 x 61.3mm
ResolutionUltra HD (4K)
OSAndroid Based
TouchscreenNo
Smart TVYes
