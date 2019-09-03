Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • OnePlus TV Will Sport 8 Speakers With 50W Output Combined, Dolby Atmos Support

OnePlus TV Will Sport 8 Speakers With 50W Output Combined, Dolby Atmos Support

OnePlus TV Amazon teaser also suggests that it will be able to produce "punchy bass to fill up your living room".

By | Updated: 3 September 2019 11:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus TV Will Sport 8 Speakers With 50W Output Combined, Dolby Atmos Support

OnePlus TV to launch this month

Highlights
  • OnePlus TV will run a modified version of Google's Android TV platform
  • The OnePlus TV is confirmed to sport a 55-inch 4K QLED screen
  • It will receive software updates for at least 3 years

The OnePlus TV has now been confirmed to sport eight speakers, producing a total of 50W output. It has also will support Dolby Atmos for a immersive surround sound experience. OnePlus has updated its Amazon listing to confirm new features of the TV ahead of its confirmed launch this month. The exact launch date has still not been announced, but the company has confirmed that the OnePlus TV will sport a 55-inch 4K QLED display screen. The eight speakers on the TV will ensure high audio quality, and the teaser also suggests that it will be able to produce "punchy bass to fill up your living room."

OnePlus has updated its Amazon listing with another teaser that confirms the OnePlus TV will sport as many as eight speakers with 50W output combined. The company says that this will enable the TV to offer a total immersive experience, especially when combined with Dolby Atmos. The e-commerce giant is taking registrations of interest on the dedicated OnePlus TV page, and is rolling out teasers bit by bit ahead of launch. Earlier, it confirmed that the OnePlus TV will sport a 55-inch 4K QLED screen.
The company has also confirmed that the OnePlus TV will come with Dolby Vision support. This means that customers would have the hardware to play HDR 4K video content. It is tipped to come with a MediaTek MT5670 SoC, paired with Mali G51 GPU.

CEO Pete Lau recently told Gadgets 360 that the OnePlus TV will be positioned in the premium segment and compete with the likes of Samsung and Sony, and not Xiaomi's Mi TV range. We also know the OnePlus TV will run a modified version of Google's Android TV platform, and will receive software updates for at least 3 years.

The launch of the OnePlus TV was previously reported to be September 26, but there is no confirmation from the company as of yet. A report from last month, citing a Bluetooth SIG listing, tipped that the OnePlus TV would be available in sizes ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus TV, OnePlus TV Features
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G With Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Honor Smartphones
OnePlus TV Will Sport 8 Speakers With 50W Output Combined, Dolby Atmos Support
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick in India
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T: Everything We Know So Far
  3. Vivo Z1x: Here's Everything We Know About the Vivo Z-Series Phone
  4. iPhone 11 Series Specifications, Pricing, and Availability Details Leaked
  5. Samsung Galaxy A90 5G With Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched
  6. Motorola One Action Now Available via Open Sales in India
  7. Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon Pay Have Until February 2020 to Update KYC: RBI
  8. Realme Phone With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G Surfaces Online
  9. Meet ZAO, the Face Replacement App That's Gone Viral Overnight
  10. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Unveils Trailer, Release Date for Cardi B, T.I., Chance the Rapper Hip-Hop Reality Series
  2. OnePlus TV Will Sport 8 Speakers With 50W Output Combined, Dolby Atmos Support
  3. Samsung Galaxy A90 5G With Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Facebook Plans to Hide 'Like' Counts in New Test
  5. Oyo Acquires Danish Data Science Firm Danamica for Undisclosed Amount
  6. Realme 5 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm on Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications, Offers
  7. KYC Update: Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon Pay Have Until February 2020 to Update KYC
  8. Realme XT Pro May Just Have Been Leaked, Tipped to Sport Snapdragon 730G SoC and Quad Rear Cameras
  9. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Specifications and Price Leaked, Pre-Orders Tipped to Start on September 13
  10. IRCTC Restores Service Charges on E-Tickets: Here's What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.