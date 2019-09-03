The OnePlus TV has now been confirmed to sport eight speakers, producing a total of 50W output. It has also will support Dolby Atmos for a immersive surround sound experience. OnePlus has updated its Amazon listing to confirm new features of the TV ahead of its confirmed launch this month. The exact launch date has still not been announced, but the company has confirmed that the OnePlus TV will sport a 55-inch 4K QLED display screen. The eight speakers on the TV will ensure high audio quality, and the teaser also suggests that it will be able to produce "punchy bass to fill up your living room."

The company has also confirmed that the OnePlus TV will come with Dolby Vision support. This means that customers would have the hardware to play HDR 4K video content. It is tipped to come with a MediaTek MT5670 SoC, paired with Mali G51 GPU.

CEO Pete Lau recently told Gadgets 360 that the OnePlus TV will be positioned in the premium segment and compete with the likes of Samsung and Sony, and not Xiaomi's Mi TV range. We also know the OnePlus TV will run a modified version of Google's Android TV platform, and will receive software updates for at least 3 years.

The launch of the OnePlus TV was previously reported to be September 26, but there is no confirmation from the company as of yet. A report from last month, citing a Bluetooth SIG listing, tipped that the OnePlus TV would be available in sizes ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches.

