Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • OnePlus TV Closed Beta Testing Programme Applications Now Open

OnePlus TV Closed Beta Testing Programme Applications Now Open

Closed Beta Testers will receive early software updates with new features.

By | Updated: 7 November 2019 13:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus TV Closed Beta Testing Programme Applications Now Open

The OnePlus TV range is priced from Rs. 69,999 onwards in India

Highlights
  • OnePlus is inviting applications for its OnePlus TV closed beta program
  • Applicants need to have a OnePlus TV and provide feedback to the company
  • These users will receive early access to new software features on the TV

When OnePlus launched its first television in September this year, we couldn't help but notice a lot of similarities with the company's smartphones. Indeed, the OnePlus TV has taken a rather smartphone-like approach, with various software and hardware features that make it feel like a large, wall-mounted extension of your smartphone at times. The company is now going a bit further with this approach, by starting a closed beta software testing program for the OnePlus TV, for which applications are now open.

OnePlus announced its closed beta testing programme for the OnePlus TV on its forum; this is unique because not a lot of TV manufacturers pay this much attention to software. Interested users who have a OnePlus TV can apply to be a part of the process, and also need to be active members of the OnePlus community and commit to provide feedback on the new software features with the OnePlus team. Users can apply through the forum post itself.

Similar to OnePlus' smartphones, the television runs on its own software, and the company has a software path mapped out for it that includes not only access to new versions of Android TV, but also smaller updates that bring new features or fix known bugs. OnePlus hopes to receive additional user feedback through the closed beta programme, and will provide users access to special software packages that won't be available to the general public.

For users that don't sign up for the closed beta program, OnePlus will continue to roll out stable updates for the OnePlus TV in due course. The company rolled out its first OTA update last month that brought fixes to some of the early units of the television.

The OnePlus TV was launched with two variants in September - OnePlus TV Q1 (Rs. 69,999) and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro (Rs. 99,999). The television has a 55-inch 4K QLED screen, and features support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro

  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Motorised soundbar is a nice touch
  • The panel can get really bright
  • Possible to get good performance with HDR, 4K, and full-HD content
  • Excellent sound quality
  • Bad
  • Buggy software and app; no Netflix for now
  • Remote is too minimalist; no mute/ source buttons
  • Need a lot of tweaking to get the best performance
  • Issues with HDR10 overexposure
  • Lots of artefacts visible in scenes with rapid motion
  • Below-average picture quality with SD content
Read detailed OnePlus TV Q1 Pro review
Display55.00-inch
Screen TypeQLED
Dimensions1223.7 x 707 x 61.3mm
ResolutionUltra HD (4K)
OSAndroid Based
TouchscreenNo
Smart TVYes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus TV, Android TV
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Vodafone RedX Limited Edition Postpaid Plan With Up to 50 Percent Faster Data Speed, Yearly Bundled Subscriptions Launched at Rs. 999
HP Confirms It Has Held Talks With Xerox Over 'Business Combination'
Honor Smartphones
OnePlus TV Closed Beta Testing Programme Applications Now Open
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Now Rolling Out Updated Group Privacy Settings Globally
  2. Redmi Note 8T Arrives With NFC Support, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Setup Launched
  4. MIUI 11 to Receive Customisable Lock Screen, Curriculum Mode
  5. How to Setup Fingerprint Lock on WhatsApp
  6. Realme X2 Pro Teased on Flipkart Two Weeks Ahead of India Launch
  7. Vivo X30, Vivo X30 Pro Price and Specifications Leaked
  8. PUBG Mobile Season 10 Update Might Bring a New Character Called Sara
  9. Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  10. Pixel 3, Pixel 3a Get Astrophotography Mode With Google Camera v7.2 Update
#Latest Stories
  1. China Kicks Off Work on 6G Research: State Media
  2. Valve May Be Working on Steam Cloud Game Streaming Service to Rival Google Stadia, Microsoft Project xCloud
  3. Amazon, Sony, Xiaomi, Samsung Devices Successfully Hacked at Pwn2Own Tokyo 2019
  4. HP Confirms It Has Held Talks With Xerox Over 'Business Combination'
  5. OnePlus TV Closed Beta Testing Programme Applications Now Open
  6. Vodafone RedX Limited Edition Postpaid Plan With Up to 50 Percent Faster Data Speed, Yearly Bundled Subscriptions Launched at Rs. 999
  7. Pokemon Go Buddy Adventure to Bring Cross-Platform Multiplayer AR Feature in Coming Months
  8. Twitter Rolling Out ‘Topics’, a Feature That Lets You Follow Your Interests
  9. Pokemon Go Maker Niantic Making a Game of the World
  10. Vivo X30, Vivo X30 Pro Price, Specifications Leaked; Five 5G Vivo Phones Expected in 2020
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.