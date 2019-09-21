Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • OnePlus TV to Offer Automatic Volume Change; Bottom Stand Design Revealed

OnePlus TV to Offer Automatic Volume Change; Bottom Stand Design Revealed

Users can switch from one app to the other via a quick tap on their paired phone.

By | Updated: 21 September 2019 14:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus TV to Offer Automatic Volume Change; Bottom Stand Design Revealed

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Pete Lau

OnePlus TV to launch on September 26

Highlights
  • OnePlus TV to let you use the phone to type in search
  • It will let you lower the volume of the TV when you get a call
  • The OnePlus TV base has a metal ring-shaped structure

The big OnePlus TV launch is next week, and teasers are now picking up pace. After confirming smartphone integration in one of its previous tweets, the company has now released a slew of teasers that confirm what functionality users may be able to do via their smartphone. New teaser tweets claim that users will be able to automatically lower the volume of the TV when they get a call on their phone, they can switch from one app to the other via a quick tap on their phone, and even use their phone's keypad for quick search typing on TV - though this last bit was already known. Furthermore, Lau also shared a photo of the base of the OnePlus TV ahead of the launch as well.

Talking about the software features, the OnePlus TV will understand that you've received a call on your paired smartphone, and automatically be able to adjust the volume even before you've picked up your call. In another tweet, he confirms that the phone will show you a list of your favourite apps on the OnePlus TV and let you switch between them in just one tap. This will eliminate the need to go back to the home page to use a new app every time.

Furthermore, typing in search using the remote is quite a task, and OnePlus looks to ease that out with smartphone integration. Buyers will be able to use the paired smartphone's keypad to type in search in a quick and easier manner, and the same will reflect on the TV as well via seamless syncing - something teased in the first smartphone integration reveal.

As mentioned, Lau also shared a photo of the base of the OnePlus TV as well. The base has a ring-shaped structure to hold the TV in an upright manner, and this is held by a unique stand design which is unlike most options available in the market today. The TV is also teased to sport a Kevlar-like back finish, something teased earlier.

The OnePlus TV will be unveiled on September 26, alongside the OnePlus 7T.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus TV, OnePlus TV Design, OnePlus TV Features, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Zomato Gold on Delivery Benefits Announced Amongst Other Changes, NRAI Reacts
Honor Smartphones
OnePlus TV to Offer Automatic Volume Change; Bottom Stand Design Revealed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Can Be Availed for an Effective Price of Rs. 39,300: Here's How
  2. Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Needs a Better Handle
  3. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7S Prices to Be Cut During Flipkart Sale
  4. iPhone 11 Series Hits Stores in China to No Crowds
  5. Redmi 8A Set to Launch in India on September 25
  6. Realme X2 to Include Snapdragon 730G, VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Tech
  7. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders Live via Airtel, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall
  8. OnePlus 7T to Offer 23 Percent Faster Charging With Warp Charge 30T: CEO
  9. Zomato Announces Gold Membership Benefits on Food Delivery, NRAI Reacts
  10. Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Samsung Galaxy A50s
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Pre-Orders Now Live in India via Airtel, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Offline Stores: Offers
  2. OnePlus TV to Offer Automatic Volume Change; Bottom Stand Design Revealed
  3. Zomato Gold on Delivery Benefits Announced Amongst Other Changes, NRAI Reacts
  4. Samsung Galaxy Fold Fails Scratch, Sand Tests in New Video, Survives Bend and Flame Testing
  5. Netflix Announces Drive, Its First Original Film With Dharma Productions, Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez
  6. Tinder Users Get 'Apocalyptic' Reality Show on Date Experience
  7. PUBG Mobile, Fortnite Players of Three-Finger Gesture Issue After iOS 13 Update; iOS 13.1 Expected to Fix the Issue
  8. OnePlus 7T to Come With Warp Charge 30T With 23 Percent Faster Charging Speeds, CEO Pete Lau Confirms
  9. iPhone 11 Series Hits Stores in China to No Crowds
  10. Global Climate Strike: US Workers of Google, Amazon Join Protests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.