OnePlus TV to Receive Android TV Software Updates for at Least 3 Years: CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus wants to establish an IoT ecosystem, starting with the TV.

30 August 2019
OnePlus is could launch its first TV in India on September 26

Highlights
  • OnePlus is close to the launch of its first TV
  • Pete Lau has now assured that the TV will get three years of updates
  • The OnePlus TV will run on Google’s Android TV software

With the exception of occasional accessory and audio product launches, OnePlus has typically focused on its smartphones. The last big launch from the company was the OnePlus 7 series, and although the OnePlus 7T series is expected to be launched in the coming months, the company has something big coming first - the OnePlus TV. The latest information regarding the OnePlus TV comes from Pete Lau through a forum post, and throws light on what to expect from the television's Android TV software.

A new post on the OnePlus forum by company CEO Pete Lau reveals more details about the Android TV operating system that it will be running on. The TV is the first step in OnePlus establishing an IoT (Internet of Things) ecosystem, and the choice of Android TV has been to ensure that the TV can interact and connect with Android smartphones. Furthermore, Lau has assured that the TV will receive at least three years of Android TV software updates, similar to the software update strategy the company employs with its smartphones.

The OnePlus TV is already confirmed to be coming with Android TV, which was revealed to Gadgets 360 in an interview with Pete Lau earlier this month. The TV will run a custom user interface on top of Android TV, similar to how OxygenOS sits on top of Android on the company's smartphones.

Apart from that, Lau also revealed that OnePlus' vision for the TV is more as an always-connected smart display that has utility even when not in use, rather than as a typical smart TV. The company has also confirmed that the OnePlus TV will sport a 55-inch QLED display. The TV isn't expected to be a budget option, and will likely compete more closely with Samsung and Sony, according to Lau.

Ali Pardiwala

Honor Smartphones
