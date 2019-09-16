OnePlus TV Will Support Amazon Alexa, Skill Page Reveals

It's the TV we know (nearly) everything about. The OnePlus TV will support Amazon Alexa, a new Skill on the Alexa India store has revealed, which means you can control the upcoming 55-inch 4K QLED television using your voice either through previously-revealed Google Assistant — thanks to the dedicated button on the remote — and Alexa. As with other TVs, we can expect Amazon Alexa voice commands to work via a button on the OnePlus TV remote as well, in addition to the usual way of the Echo line-up and other Alexa-enabled devices. The Alexa Skill page for OnePlus TV reveals that you'll be able to turn it on / off, mute the TV, and change the volume, channel, or input sources among other voice-control abilities. The OnePlus TV Alexa Skill is already live, though the process of enabling it fails on the OnePlus account sign-in page.

That makes sense since the OnePlus TV hasn't launched — though it shouldn't be too long of a wait since it'll go on sale during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale, which is expected to kick off towards the end of September. The new Alexa Skill is yet another detail for the Shenzhen giant's foray into a new division — OnePlus has largely focused on smartphones till date — in the past few months, on the back of leaks and official confirmations of its Bluetooth remote, Android TV OS, custom processor, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, and number of speakers and total audio output. OnePlus has also given us a peek at the TV's back and stand.

Dual voice assistant support — Alexa and Google Assistant — is starting to become the norm with today's smart TVs. OnePlus joins a list that already includes the likes of LG, Panasonic, Samsung, and Sony among others. Here's the known list of Alexa commands for OnePlus TV, via Amazon:

Power On / Off: “Alexa, turn on OnePlus TV.”; “Alexa, turn off OnePlus TV.” Control Volume: “Alexa, set volume to 15 on OnePlus TV.”; “Alexa, raise/lower/adjust the volume by 20 on OnePlus TV.” Mute / Unmute: “Alexa, mute OnePlus TV.” / “Alexa, unmute OnePlus TV.” Change Channel: “Alexa, change channel to 200 on OnePlus TV.”; “Alexa, next channel on OnePlus TV.”; “Alexa, change channel to PBS on OnePlus TV.” Change Input: “Alexa, change input to HDMI 1 on OnePlus TV.”; “Alexa, change input to Apple TV on OnePlus TV.”; “Alexa, switch input to HDMI 1 on OnePlus TV.”; “Alexa, switch input to Apple TV on OnePlus TV.”

OnePlus TV will be launched on September 26, per a new teaser, with a price in India “benchmarked against Samsung and Sony” albeit “slightly cheaper” due to its partnership with Amazon. The OnePlus TV is anticipated to be launched alongside the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro.

