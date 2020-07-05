Technology News
OnePlus TV 55U1, OnePlus TV 43Y1, OnePlus TV 32Y1 Models Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India

OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series come with the company’s Gamma Engine that delivers accurate colours.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 July 2020 07:17 IST
OnePlus TV 55U1, OnePlus TV 43Y1, OnePlus TV 32Y1 Models Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India

OnePlus TV U Series and Y Series have wall mounting support

Highlights
  • OnePlus TV U Series and Y Series will go on sale today
  • The sale will start at 12pm (noon) via Amazon
  • The OnePlus TV models start at Rs. 12,999 and go up to Rs. 49,999

OnePlus TV models in the newly announced U series and Y series will be going on sale today at 12pm (noon) via Amazon. This will be the first sale of the two TV series and it will include the OnePlus TV 55U1 – a 55-inch 4K TV in the U series, OnePlus TV 32Y1 – a 32-inch HD TV, and the OnePlus TV 43Y1 – a 43-inch full-HD TV in the Y series. The two Y series models are quite competitively priced and offer impressive specifications. All three OnePlus TV models come with slim bezels, thin body, and colour accurate displays.

OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series: Price in India

The OnePlus TV U series includes the 55U1 model that is priced at Rs. 49,999. The Y series includes the OnePlus TV 43Y1 – priced at Rs. 22,999 and the OnePlus TV 32Y1 – priced at Rs. 12,999. All three TV models will go on sale via Amazon starting 12pm (noon).

Amazon is also offering the Echo Dot at no additional cost with the 43-inch and the 55-inch models, whereas the 32-inch OnePlus TV buyers can get the same at Rs. 1,999, down from the smart speaker's usual price of Rs. 2,999.

OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series: Specifications

The OnePlus TV 55U1 (Review) comes with a 55-inch 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) display with 93 percent DCI-P3 coverage and runs on OnePlus' Gamma Engine. It also comes with Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG support and runs on Android TV 9.0 platform. For audio, you get 30W 2-channel speakers with 4 units and support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and DTS-HD. The OnePlus TV 55U1 has dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports and two USB ports.

The OnePlus TV 43Y1 and 32Y1 come with the same specifications with the only difference being the screen size and resolution. The OnePlus TV 43Y1 has a 43-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) panel while the OnePlus TV 32Y1 has a 1,366x768 pixels panel. Both run on OnePlus' Gamma Engine and have 93 percent DCI-P3 coverage. They have 20W 2-channel speakers and run on Android TV 9.0. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, two HDMI ports, and two USB ports.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 55-Inch U Series 4K LED Android TV (55U1)

OnePlus 55-Inch U Series 4K LED Android TV (55U1)

  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Modern, industrial design
  • Good picture quality across resolutions
  • Very good motion interpolation settings
  • Accurate colours, good contrast
  • Excellent software and remote
  • Bad
  • Poor black levels
  • Inconsistent sound
  • Aftermarket wall-mount kits don’t fit properly
Read detailed OnePlus 55-Inch U Series 4K LED Android TV (55U1) review
Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
