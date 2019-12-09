Technology News
loading
OnePlus TV 55 Q1, OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro Update Brings Support for Netflix

OnePlus TV models were launched earlier this year and are currently available only in India.

Updated: 9 December 2019 16:10 IST
OnePlus TV starts at Rs. 69,900 and is available on Amazon.in and across 100+ offline outlets

Highlights
  • Netflix app will come pre-installed for new users
  • It will be made available through an update for existing users
  • OnePlus is also rolling out offers on its OnePlus TV

Chinese technology company OnePlus on Monday announced that it has started rolling out another update for its smart TVs that brings official support for the Netflix app. The Netflix app will come pre-installed for new users and will be made available through an update for existing users in the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro TVs.

"We at OnePlus have always sought to provide the best possible technology on all our devices. Over the years, Netflix has played an important role in bringing an unmatched viewing experience on our smartphones, said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager," OnePlus India said in a statement.

"The association opens up a whole new world of possibilities, empowering storytellers on Netflix to expand into a whole new avenue for delivering diverse stories," Agarwal added.

Powered by Android TV, the 55-inch OnePlus TV houses 4K QLED display combined with Dolby Vision and a powerful 50W 8-speaker setup rendering a surreal surround sound experience.

As part of OnePlus completing 6 years since its inception, the company is also rolling out offers on its TVs as an extension of gratitude to its community.

The offer includes an instant cashback upto Rs. 5,000 on all transactions using HDFC credit and debit cards and cashback of upto Rs. 6000 on purchase through Amazon Pay.

Additional Rs. 3,000 off on exchange on purchase of the OnePlus TV, along with no cost EMI for up to 24 months

Users can experience the recently launched TVs at the OnePlus Experience Stores in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Pune.

The OnePlus TV starts at Rs. 69,900 and is currently available for purchase on Amazon.in and across 100+ offline outlets of Reliance Digital across the top 12 cities in India.

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro

  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Motorised soundbar is a nice touch
  • The panel can get really bright
  • Possible to get good performance with HDR, 4K, and full-HD content
  • Excellent sound quality
  • Bad
  • Buggy software and app; no Netflix for now
  • Remote is too minimalist; no mute/ source buttons
  • Need a lot of tweaking to get the best performance
  • Issues with HDR10 overexposure
  • Lots of artefacts visible in scenes with rapid motion
  • Below-average picture quality with SD content
Read detailed OnePlus TV Q1 Pro review
Display55.00-inch
Screen TypeQLED
Dimensions1223.7 x 707 x 61.3mm
ResolutionUltra HD (4K)
OSAndroid Based
TouchscreenNo
Smart TVYes
Further reading: OnePlus, Netflix, OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro
