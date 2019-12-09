Chinese technology company OnePlus on Monday announced that it has started rolling out another update for its smart TVs that brings official support for the Netflix app. The Netflix app will come pre-installed for new users and will be made available through an update for existing users in the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro TVs.

"We at OnePlus have always sought to provide the best possible technology on all our devices. Over the years, Netflix has played an important role in bringing an unmatched viewing experience on our smartphones, said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager," OnePlus India said in a statement.

"The association opens up a whole new world of possibilities, empowering storytellers on Netflix to expand into a whole new avenue for delivering diverse stories," Agarwal added.

Powered by Android TV, the 55-inch OnePlus TV houses 4K QLED display combined with Dolby Vision and a powerful 50W 8-speaker setup rendering a surreal surround sound experience.

As part of OnePlus completing 6 years since its inception, the company is also rolling out offers on its TVs as an extension of gratitude to its community.

The offer includes an instant cashback upto Rs. 5,000 on all transactions using HDFC credit and debit cards and cashback of upto Rs. 6000 on purchase through Amazon Pay.

Additional Rs. 3,000 off on exchange on purchase of the OnePlus TV, along with no cost EMI for up to 24 months

Users can experience the recently launched TVs at the OnePlus Experience Stores in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Pune.

The OnePlus TV starts at Rs. 69,900 and is currently available for purchase on Amazon.in and across 100+ offline outlets of Reliance Digital across the top 12 cities in India.