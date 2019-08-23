Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • OnePlus TV to Sport a 55 Inch QLED Display, Company Confirms

OnePlus TV to Sport a 55-Inch QLED Display, Company Confirms

OnePlus TV will launch in India in September, the company has already revealed.

By | Updated: 23 August 2019 10:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus TV to Sport a 55-Inch QLED Display, Company Confirms

OnePlus TV to launch next month

Highlights
  • OnePlus TV will go on sale on Amazon India
  • The e-commerce site is already taking registrations of interest
  • The TV will compete with Samsung and Sony in the premium segment

OnePlus TV is all set to launch in September, and India is the first market where the product will debut. The company has been teasing the arrival of its new product line bit by bit, and in a tweet, OnePlus confirms that the OnePlus TV will offer a 55-inch QLED display. While the 55-inch display size has been confirmed, a recent report suggests that the company would have a variety of screen sizes ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches.

OnePlus took to Twitter to announce that the upcoming OnePlus TV will sport a 55-inch QLED display panel. 4K resolution quantum dot or QLED display panels are a relatively cheaper option than the widely used OLED panels. The tweet also shares the dedicated page link for the OnePlus TV on Amazon India, reiterating its availability on the e-commerce platform. The e-commerce site has already started taking registrations of interest, and the ‘Notify Me' button is live.

OnePlus CEO on OnePlus TV Price and His Vision of the Future of TV as a ‘Smart Display'

CEO Pete Lau recently told Gadgets 360 that the OnePlus TV will be positioned in the premium segment and compete with the likes of Samsung and Sony, and not Xiaomi's Mi TV range. He also confirmed that the television will offer an optimised solution of Android TV, something that hasn't been done much in the Indian market. “One more key selling point that I want to highlight is that we are really optimising the Android TV system which I don't see a lot of brands in Indian market [doing]. Because of our great partnership with Google, not only do we use their Android TV system but we also optimise it very deeply.” The OnePlus TV will run a custom, “improved” UI on top of Android TV to offer a more enhanced experience, Lau says.

As we mentioned, OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus TV will launch first in India when it makes its global debut next month. Around the same time, the smartphone maker had also confirmed its use of QLED panels instead of the more expensive OLED tech. We also know the OnePlus TV will run a modified version of Google's Android TV platform.

The launch of the OnePlus TV was previously reported to be September 26, but there is no confirmation from the company as of yet. A report from earlier this month, citing a Bluetooth SIG listing, tipped that the OnePlus TV would be available in sizes ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus TV, OnePlus TV Display, OnePlus TV Specifications, OnePlus TV Features, OnePlus TV Price in India, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
The Angry Birds Movie 2 Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
Android Q Is Now Android 10 as Google Stops Using Dessert-Themed Names
Honor Smartphones
OnePlus TV to Sport a 55-Inch QLED Display, Company Confirms
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Xiaomi Mi A3 Review
  3. Vivo iQoo Pro Launched, to Be Offered in 4G and 5G Variants
  4. Zomato CEO Taunts Restaurant Association Chief as Discounts Row Continues
  5. Realme to Debut New Phone Series Focused on Performance, Camera Next Week
  6. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  7. Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  8. Airtel Broadband Plans Now Offer Up to 1000GB Additional Data: All Details
  9. NASA Confirms Mission to Find Life on Jupiter's Icy Moon Europa
  10. OnePlus TV to Sport a 55-Inch QLED Display, Company Confirms
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Wants People to Know How to Clean Its New Credit Card
  2. Dion Weisler to Step Down as HP CEO, Enrique Lores to Replace Him
  3. Amazon to Acquire Minority Stake in Future Retail
  4. Android Q Is Now Android 10 as Google Stops Using Dessert-Themed Names
  5. OnePlus TV to Sport a 55-Inch QLED Display, Company Confirms
  6. Realme Teases Launch of New Smartphone Series Next Week, Targets Higher Performance and Photography
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro Teasers Suggest 25x Zoom Capabilities
  8. The Angry Birds Movie 2 Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  9. Angel Has Fallen, Gerard Butler Action Movie, Out Now in India
  10. Motorola One Action India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price in India, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.