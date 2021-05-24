OnePlus TV 40Y1 has launched in India as the latest model in the company's Y-series. The series earlier had a 32-inch and a 43-inch model, and now the new 40-inch model sits right between them. The OnePlus TV 40Y1 has a 40-inch display with slim bezels on three sides giving the TV a 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It runs Android TV 9-based OxygenPlay and comes with built-in Chromecast. OnePlus TV 40Y1 features 20W speakers that support Dolby Audio.

OnePlus TV 40Y1 price in India, availability, sale offers

OnePlus TV 40Y1 is priced at Rs. 23,999 and is offered in a single black colour. It will go on sale from June 1 via the OnePlus India website. OnePlus is offering Rs. 1,000 off with SBI credit card and EMI transactions, up to 5 percent cashback on select American Express cards, up to six months of no-cost EMIs with SBI Bank and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards.

OnePlus TV 40Y1 specifications, features

OnePlus TV 40Y1 runs on run on Android TV 9-based OxygenPlay. It features a 40-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display that has slim bezels to achieve a 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio along with 93 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour space. It runs on the company's Gamma Engine that is said to deliver real-time optimisation of video content.

The TV is powered by an unspecified 64-bit processor, comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It has two channel speakers with a total output of 20W and Dolby Audio support. It has a built-in Chromecast along with access to the Google Play store, Google Assistant, and Alexa voice assistant. The OnePlus TV 40Y1 supports Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, and other OTT platforms.

For connectivity, OnePlus TV 40Y1 includes single-band 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, an Ethernet port, two HDMI ports, and two USB ports. It features anti-aliasing, noise reduction, dynamic contrast, and colour space mapping. In terms of dimensions, the TV measures 892x86x513mm and weighs 5.1kg without the stand. You can use the OnePlus Connect app to control the TV with your smartphone.

