OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed that the upcoming OnePlus TV models will focus on two key pillars - design and user experience. In an interview with an online publication, Lau stated that the upcoming OnePlus TV featured a 6.9mm ultra-thin body, making it even thinner than the flagship OnePlus 8 series. Lau added that the upcoming OnePlus Smart TV offered "50 percent deeper bass." OnePlus will launch its new affordable smart TV lineup on July 2 in India. The company has revealed the new smart TV models will start at less than Rs. 20,000.

Speaking more about the design of the upcoming OnePlus TV, Lau told Android Central that the new smart TV featured thin bezels with 95 percent screen-to-body ratio. This was also revealed by the OnePlus CEO in a tweet on Wednesday. Lau added that the speakers had an innovative acoustic arrangement where they were rotated by 90 degrees. This allowed the company to fit two large full-range speakers on the TV, with Lau noting that it has resulted in 50 percent deeper bass. He has highlighted that the upcoming TV sports a carbon fibre pattern at the back that is similar to the OnePlus TV Q1 series, launched last year.

"Creating the unique carbon fiber back for the new OnePlus TVs is a great example of the attention we give to little details that make up a whole, ensuring premium quality," the OnePlus CEO told Android Central.

Coming to the user experience, Lau did not highlight any specific features, though mentioned that OnePlus' goal was to "set the standard" for smart TV products. In a tweet last week, he had revealed that the OnePlus TV supports Cinematic Display and Dolby Vision, and has preloaded Netflix app.

Earlier in June, Lau had shared that the OnePlus TV models would come with an "innovative Gamma Engine" and 93 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The new smart TV by OnePlus will reportedly be released in 32-inch (model number 32HA0A00) and a 43-inch (model number 43FA0A00) variants.

OnePlus Smart TV pricing, availability

Currently, the new OnePlus TVs are up for pre-bookings on Amazon India. The company states that customers who pre-book the OnePlus TV models will get extended warranty for two years from Acko that is a general insurance company.

As mentioned, upcoming OnePlus TV lineup will start at less than Rs. 20,000.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.