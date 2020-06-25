Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • OnePlus TV 2020 Will Be Thinner Than OnePlus 8 Series, Pete Lau Reveals

OnePlus TV 2020 Will Be Thinner Than OnePlus 8 Series, Pete Lau Reveals

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has stated that OnePlus TV would come with 95 percent screen-to-body ratio.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 25 June 2020 18:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus TV 2020 Will Be Thinner Than OnePlus 8 Series, Pete Lau Reveals

Photo Credit: OnePlus/ Android Central

New OnePlus TV models will launch on July 2 in India

Highlights
  • The new OnePlus Smart TV will offer 50 percent deeper bass
  • OnePlus teased its price under Rs. 20,000
  • OnePlus TV features carbon fiber back

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed that the upcoming OnePlus TV models will focus on two key pillars - design and user experience. In an interview with an online publication, Lau stated that the upcoming OnePlus TV featured a 6.9mm ultra-thin body, making it even thinner than the flagship OnePlus 8 series. Lau added that the upcoming OnePlus Smart TV offered "50 percent deeper bass." OnePlus will launch its new affordable smart TV lineup on July 2 in India. The company has revealed the new smart TV models will start at less than Rs. 20,000.

Speaking more about the design of the upcoming OnePlus TV, Lau told Android Central that the new smart TV featured thin bezels with 95 percent screen-to-body ratio. This was also revealed by the OnePlus CEO in a tweet on Wednesday. Lau added that the speakers had an innovative acoustic arrangement where they were rotated by 90 degrees. This allowed the company to fit two large full-range speakers on the TV, with Lau noting that it has resulted in 50 percent deeper bass. He has highlighted that the upcoming TV sports a carbon fibre pattern at the back that is similar to the OnePlus TV Q1 series, launched last year.

"Creating the unique carbon fiber back for the new OnePlus TVs is a great example of the attention we give to little details that make up a whole, ensuring premium quality," the OnePlus CEO told Android Central.

Coming to the user experience, Lau did not highlight any specific features, though mentioned that OnePlus' goal was to "set the standard" for smart TV products. In a tweet last week, he had revealed that the OnePlus TV supports Cinematic Display and Dolby Vision, and has preloaded Netflix app.

Earlier in June, Lau had shared that the OnePlus TV models would come with an "innovative Gamma Engine" and 93 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The new smart TV by OnePlus will reportedly be released in 32-inch (model number 32HA0A00) and a 43-inch (model number 43FA0A00) variants.

OnePlus Smart TV pricing, availability

Currently, the new OnePlus TVs are up for pre-bookings on Amazon India. The company states that customers who pre-book the OnePlus TV models will get extended warranty for two years from Acko that is a general insurance company.

As mentioned, upcoming OnePlus TV lineup will start at less than Rs. 20,000.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus TV, Pete Lau
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Google to Start Offering Loans to Merchants in India, Rolls Out ‘Nearby Stores’ Spot Nationwide

Related Stories

OnePlus TV 2020 Will Be Thinner Than OnePlus 8 Series, Pete Lau Reveals
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Moniker Seems to Have Received Official Confirmation
  2. Watch the Trailer for Rasbhari, Now Streaming on Prime Video
  3. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom With 120Hz Display Launched in India
  4. Motorola One Fusion+ vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Comparison : Which to buy?
  5. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  6. WhatsApp Messenger Starts Testing Animated Stickers on Android, iPhone
  7. OnePlus Set to Launch Its ‘Affordable’ Phone First in India, Europe in July
  8. LG’s New True Wireless Earphones Disinfect Themselves in the Case
  9. Disney+ Hotstar Picks Up Sushant Singh Rajput’s Final Movie, Dil Bechara
  10. Realme Buds Q TWS Earbuds With 10mm Dynamic Driver Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Play Has At Least 17 Trojan Apps That Can Steal Your Personal Information: Avast
  2. Sony Makes PlayStation Bug Bounty Programme Public, Offers Rewards Up to $50,000
  3. OnePlus TV 2020 Will Be Thinner Than OnePlus 8 Series, Pete Lau Reveals
  4. Huawei Loses Out in Singapore 5G Network Provider Bid
  5. Google to Start Offering Loans to Merchants in India, Rolls Out ‘Nearby Stores’ Spot Nationwide
  6. SoftBank's Son Leaves Alibaba Board Following Ma's Departure
  7. LG Electronics Victim of Maze Ransomware Attack, Source Code Stolen: Report
  8. Oppo F7 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 With June 2020 Security Patch in India
  9. Tencent Expands Video Streaming in Asia With Iflix Acquisition
  10. TRAI Channel Selector App Launched to Help Easily Modify DTH/ Cable Subscription
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com