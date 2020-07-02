Technology News
  OnePlus TV 2020 Models Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, More

OnePlus TV 2020 Models Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, More

The online event will be hosted through the OnePlus India Twitter and YouTube accounts.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 July 2020 07:30 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Highlights
  • OnePlus TV 2020 launch will be an online-only event
  • There will be two different series in the new lineup
  • OnePlus TV 2020 models will come in entry-level and mid-range options

OnePlus TV 2020 launch in India is taking place today. The launch will be live streamed through the company's official social media channels. There will be three distinct models in the new TV lineup, OnePlus revealed through a teaser earlier this week. The new OnePlus TV models are also teased to have Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies. Further, the smart TVs are likely to come with up to 4K resolution. Read on to check out for more details about the OnePlus TV 2020 launch.

OnePlus TV 2020 launch event livestream

The OnePlus TV 2020 launch will take place through a livestream taking place at 7pm today. The online event will be hosted through the OnePlus India Twitter and YouTube accounts.

OnePlus TV 2020 price in India (expected)

While the official pricing of the OnePlus TV 2020 models will be revealed at the launch event later today, OnePlus already hinted at some price points at which it will offer the new models. The company through a tweet posted earlier this week said that the starting price for its new smart TVs will begin at Rs. 1X,999 and will go up to Rs. 4X,999. This means that the latest offerings will be available under the Rs. 50,000 price bracket. Moreover, pre-bookings for the new OnePlus TV models have already been started via Amazon along with an extended warranty bundle at Rs. 1,000.

OnePlus TV 2020 specifications, features (expected)

OnePlus has confirmed that there will be three new TV models in two distinct series. You'll get both mid-range and entry-level options along with a “burdenless design” that will have thin bezels and a build that would be slimmer than the OnePlus 8 series. Further, you can expect 93 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The TVs will also have a preloaded Netflix app as well as support for Dolby Atmos sound and Dolby Vision display technologies.

If we look at the rumour mill, the OnePlus TV 2020 lineup will include 32-inch HD, 43-inch full-HD, and 55-inch 4K models. The TVs are also teased to include speakers with 90-degree rotation support and 50 percent deeper bass over the competition. Moreover, you'll be offered with a carbon fibre pattern at the back to provide a premium feel.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

