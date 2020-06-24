OnePlus has announced that its upcoming new series of smart TV models is now listed for pre-booking on Amazon. The new lineup of OnePlus' affordable smart TV models is set to be unveiled on July 2 and the pre-bookings have already started. The company states that customers who pre-book the OnePlus TV models will get extended warranty for two years from Acko that is general insurance company. Interested customers will need to pre-book the OnePlus TV models before July 2 to be eligible for this offer. Not a lot of information has been revealed about the TV models but the company is expected to share details on July 2.

How to pre-book new OnePlus TV series:

1. Head over to Amazon and purchase the 2-year extended warranty offer. This purchase will act as your pre-booking the new OnePlus TV series. This extended warranty, according to OnePlus, typically costs Rs. 3,000 but can be purchased for Rs. 1,000.

2. Customers who purchase the 2-year extended warranty will get an email confirmation.

3. After the OnePlus TV models go on sale, customers will need to purchase any of the TV models before August 5.

4. Then, by August 10, all customers who followed this procedure will get Rs. 1,000 in their Amazon Pay balance. Thus, essentially making the extended warranty free.

OnePlus states that this offer applies to only the upcoming 2020 range of TV models and not the older high-end OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro. Customers will have to pre-book and purchase the TV models within the dates mentioned above.

Till now, only a few details about the OnePlus TV (2020) models are known. Earlier this month, company CEO Pete Lau shared that the OnePlus TV models will come with an “innovative Gamma Engine” and 93 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Two OnePlus TV models were reportedly spotted on Bluetooth SIG website including a 32-inch (model number 32HA0A00) and a 43-inch (model number 43FA0A00) variant. The 32-inch variant is expected to have an HD resolution while the 43-inch variant is expected to come with a full-HD panel. The company has also teased the pricing for the OnePlus TV models stating that they will start from under Rs. 20,000.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.