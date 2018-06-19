Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today

 
, 19 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today

Highlights

  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones are priced at Rs. 3,990
  • It will be available on Amazon India and OnePlus.in
  • The earphones will compete with AirPods and Google Pixel buds

OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones were launched by the company in May, alongside the launch of the OnePlus 6 flagship. They were launched in India almost a month later, and are set to go on sale finally from today. These are designed to compete against the likes of Apple AirPods and Google Pixel Buds. OnePlus has designed the new earphones with magnetic switches that pause the music when the earbuds are clipped together. Also, there is the company's acclaimed Dash Charge technology along with a built-in USB Type-C port that helps to deliver five hours of playback in 10 minutes of charging.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless price, availability in India

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless (Review) price in India has been set at Rs. 3,990. They will go on sale starting at 12 noon on OnePlus.in and Amazon India. The sale will be on till the stocks last, so we recommend that you register, and fill in your payment and address details in advance.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless specifications, features

As an upgrade to the OnePlus Bullets V2, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless feature 9.2mm drivers and include the company's Energy Tube that is composed of a non-metallic mineral and silica gel to reduce frequency distraction and enable noise cancellation to some extent. The earphones are also touted to have a weather-resistant design that can bear rain showers. However, OnePlus hasn't specified any IP certification for the build. There are also memory alloy-made earbuds with liquid silicone.

What majorly makes the OnePlus Bullets Wireless a distinguished offering from the competition is the presence of magnetic switches that pause the music when the earbuds are clipped together. When using with the OnePlus 6, you can also resume the music from where you left off when unsnapping the earbuds. Similarly, when disconnected from your handset after five minutes of inactivity, the earphones will turn off automatically. This helps to save the battery life.

There is Bluetooth v4.1 along with Qualcomm aptX. The earphones also have an in-line remote control that lets you adjust volume levels, play/ pause an active track, or long press the play/ pause key to start Google Assistant. Moreover, the earphones are claimed to deliver eight hours of continuous playback on a single charge, while the Dash Charge technology enables five hours of backup on 10 minutes of charge.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Amazon Effect: BOJ Says Online Shopping Pushing Down Core Inflation
Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Smartwatches With Maps, Music, Garmin Pay, Pulse Ox Launched
Touch Screen Laptops
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 7C
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2 With Android One Gets Listed Online, Specifications Leaked
  2. Airtel Launches Rs. 597 Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls to Take on Jio
  3. Nokia X6 Global Variants, Nokia 5.1 Plus Spotted in Bluetooth Certification
  4. iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus Now Offered With Zero Down Payment EMIs in India
  5. Airtel Takes On Jio by Offering 2GB Data at Rs. 99
  6. PUBG Mobile Royale Pass May Be Tencent's Answer to Fortnite Battle Pass
  7. Redmi 6 Launch, MIUI 10, Jio's Latest Offer, and More News This Week
  8. Oppo Find X Set to Launch Today, Expected to Offer 5x Optical Zoom & More
  9. Rebel Developers Are Trying to Cure Our Smartphone Addiction, With an App
  10. Amidst Fortnite-PUBG Lawsuit, PUBG Corp Claims Game Isn't an 'Asset Flip'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.