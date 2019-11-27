Earlier this month, we reported that Flipkart was planning on launching Nokia-branded televisions in India and we finally have the official launch date. Flipkart has sent out launch invites to the members of the press, for an event that's scheduled to take place on December 5. This is believed to be Flipkart's second collaboration with a big-named brand for televisions, the first being Lenovo-owned Motorola a couple months back. The invite doesn't reveal any more details, apart from the date and the venue, so we'll have to wait for the launch to see what it actually looks like, how many models will launch and how much will it cost.

The Nokia smart TVs will be made in India and apart from the carrying the Nokia brand, everything else from manufacturing to distribution will be handled by Flipkart, the e-commerce portal revealed earlier. Flipkart also already sells TVs under its MarQ private label. A couple of months back, it launched Motorola-branded TVs and now, it's partnered with Nokia for a new set of televisions.

Another bit of news that we know of is that the TVs will have speakers from JBL, thanks to the e-commerce site's partnership with Samsung-owned Harmon. Flipkart claims that this is the first time JBL's audio technology will be used in a TV. Considering the pricing of the Motorola TVs, we can expect these Nokia smart TVs to be aggressively priced too. Xiaomi popularised the low-cost TV segment, after which we've seen many manufacturers focus on this segment. Xiaomi's recent Mi TV 4X series have been quite popular as the comma claimed it managed to sell 500,000 Mi TVs during this Diwali sale.