Nokia TV Box with Android TV 9.0 Launching in India in August via Flipkart: Report

Flipkart recently introduced the Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model with Android TV and built-in Chromecast in the Indian market.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 July 2020 14:28 IST
This new Nokia TV box by Flipkart will reportedly run on Android TV 9.0 operating system

Highlights
  • Upcoming Nokia Android TV box is said to support Google Assistant
  • The new Nokia TV box is reported to offer Chromecast support
  • Upcoming Nokia TV to offer an output of 1080p resolution

Nokia Android TV box is all set to reportedly launch in India soon. Flipkart, which has licensed the Nokia brand for launching television-related products, is now reported to bring a new device to the Indian market sometime in August. Last month, Flipkart launched the Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model with built-in Chromecast and JBL Audio in the Indian market, and the e-commerce giant is now looking to bring the Nokia TV set-top box in August. Apart from the vague launch date, the new report also offers some feature details of the upcoming Nokia TV box.

NokiaPowerUser cites industry sources to claim that a new Nokia TV box is coming to India next month. This Nokia Android TV box by Flipkart will run on the Android TV 9.0 operating system. The report also suggests that the upcoming TV box will offer an output of 1080p resolution and support built-in Chromecast.

Apart from this, the upcoming Nokia TV box will reportedly also support Google Assistant for voice commands and voice-controlled remote features. If this report holds any weight, Flipkart would start teasing the arrival of this new Nokia Android set-top box soon.

So far, Flipkart has launched two Nokia Smart TVs in India, and now it looks to introduce the Android TV box to diversify its portfolio. In December last year, the Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K UHD screen was launched by Flipkart in India for Rs. Rs. 41,999. The device runs on Android 9.0 TV operating system, supports JBL audio technology for superior sound quality and has 24 Watt multiple speakers. Other key features of the Nokia-branded smart TV include a quad core processor and 16GB of onboard storage.

Just last month, Flipkart brought along a new 43-inch Nokia Smart TV priced at Rs. 31,999 in India. Key features of the new 43-inch model include JBL Audio and Dolby Vision support. The Nokia Smart TV 43-inch variant comes with built-in Chromecast.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Nokia TV, Android TV box, Nokia
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
