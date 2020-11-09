Technology News
Nokia Streaming Box 8000 With Android TV, 4K Streaming Launched: Price, Specifications, Features

The Streaming Box 8000 is priced at EUR 100 (approximately Rs. 8,800)

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 9 November 2020 12:44 IST


Photo Credit: Streamview GmbH

The Nokia-branded device will have Netflix and Amazon Prime Video pre-installed

Highlights
  • The Nokia brand makes a comeback with the Streaming Box 8000
  • Austrian company Streamview owns the rights to the Nokia brand for this
  • The device is powered by an Amlogic processor, and runs Android TV

Nokia Streaming Box 8000, a new Android TV-powered streaming box with 4K streaming capabilities, has been revealed through reports. The Streaming Box 8000 has been developed by Austrian company StreamView GmbH, which has licensed the Nokia brand name to sell certain categories of products in some regions, including Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The Nokia Streaming Box 8000 is priced at EUR 100 (approximately Rs. 8,800) and supports 4K streaming through Android TV, which has major apps including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, among others.

Nokia Streaming Box 8000 price and availability

Priced at EUR 100 (approximately Rs. 8,800), the Nokia Streaming Box 8000 is powered by Android TV, according to a report by German publication golem.de. As per a report by Android Police, the Streaming Box 8000 is developed by Streamview GmbH, which currently has the rights to market select electronic product categories under the Nokia brand in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. This suggests that the Nokia Streaming Box 8000 will only be available in these markets for now.

The Nokia branding rights for India are currently controlled by Flipkart, which launched a similar product — the Nokia Media Streamer — in India earlier this year for Rs. 3,499. Flipkart also markets smart TVs in India under the Nokia brand name.

Nokia Streaming Box 8000 specifications and features

The report from golem.de reveals images of the product, including the actual streaming device and its remote. The images reveal that the remote has hotkeys for Amazon Prime Video and Netflix in addition to YouTube and Google Play, suggesting that the mentioned apps will come pre-installed. The device will support 4K streaming, although specific information on HDR capabilities hasn't been mentioned. That said, it's likely that the device will support at least the HDR10 format, if not Dolby Vision.

A tweet from Android TV Guide shed further light on the specifications, including that the streaming device will be powered by an Amlogic S905X3 processor, and will run Android TV 10. It also showcases the ports on the device, including an Ethernet port, HDMI, Digital Audio Out, AV Out, USB Type-A, and USB Type-C, apart from a dedicated power socket for the included adapter.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.


