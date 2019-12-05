Nokia Smart TV is official. Built by Flipkart with brand licensing from Nokia, the first Nokia branded smart TV comes with a 55-inch 4K UHD screen. Powered by Android 9.0 TV operating system, this smart TV uses JBL audio technology for superior sound quality and packs 24 Watt speakers. Flipkart is pushing the audio quality as one of the main selling points of the TV. Other key features of the Nokia branded smart TV include a quad core processor and 16GB of onboard storage.

“The first-ever Nokia branded Smart TV with Sound by JBL is powered by 24 Watt built-in speakers, DTS TruSurround and Dolby Audio to enhance the overall audio experience at home,” Flipkart said in a statement. “This feature addresses a major pain point among Indian consumers, many of whom except a better sound quality from their televisions today.”

According to Flipkart, it will sell the first ever Nokia branded smart TV at Rs. 41,999. The smart TV will go on sale beginning December 10 via the e-retailer. At the Rs. 41,999 pricing, the Nokia Smart TV buyers will get bundled stand as well as wall mount and a Bluetooth remote that supports Google Assistant for voice input as well as control.

In terms of the sale offers, the e-retailer will be offering 10 percent discount on prepaid transactions as well as Complete TV Protection coverage that includes three years warranty against manufacturing defects and accidental damages at just Rs. 999.

Nokia Smart TV features, specifications

As mentioned, the Nokia branded smart TV features a 55-inch 4K UHD screen with 400 nits maximum brightness and is powered by a quad-core processor. There is Dolby Vision support, MEMC, and Intelligent Dimming feature for great visual experience as well. The TV runs on Android 9 TV platform with support Google Play Store.

Additionally, Nokia 55-inch 4K Smart TV packs 2.25GB of RAM, 16GB of onboard storage, three HDMI ports, two USB (2.0 and 3.0) ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Flipkart says it plans to launch more Nokia branded smart TV models in the future, however it did not share any specifics. Additionally, the e-retailer revealed the Jeeves will be handling the after-sales service for the Nokia Smart TVs in the country. Flipkart already uses Jeeves for furniture installation and other service support.