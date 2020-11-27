Technology News

Nokia Smart TV 75-Inch 4K UHD Model With Dolby Vision, HDR10 Launched

Nokia Smart TV 75-inch model is initially coming to select European markets with a price tag of EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1.2 lakhs).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 November 2020 15:39 IST
Nokia Smart TV 75-inch model will go on sale in Europe starting December 1

Highlights
  • Nokia Smart TV 75-inch model has been launched by StreamView
  • The TV is powered by a quad-core SoC, paired with 1.5GB RAM
  • Nokia Smart TV range in Europe has also added six other models

Nokia Smart TV range has added a 75-inch model. The new smart TV has been unveiled by Nokia licensee StreamView in Europe. The Nokia Smart TV 75-inch model comes with 4K UHD resolution along with HDR10 support. There is also Dolby Vision support to deliver an enhanced TV-viewing experience. Alongside the 75-inch model, StreamView has brought the Nokia Smart TV 32-, 43-, 50-, 55-, and 65-inch models to the European market. The company has also launched a Nokia Smart TV 58-inch model with 4K UHD resolution.

Nokia Smart TV 75-inch price

The Nokia Smart TV 75-inch model's price has been set at EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,23,300). The new model will go on sale in select European markets via StreamView on December 1. In addition to the 75-inch option, StreamView has launched the Nokia Smart TV 32-, 43-, 50-, 55-, and 65-inch models at EUR 399.90 (roughly Rs. 35,200), EUR 549.90 (roughly Rs. 48,500), EUR 599.90 (roughly Rs. 52,900), EUR 699.90 (roughly Rs. 61,700), and EUR 899.90 (roughly Rs. 79,300), respectively. The company has also brought the Nokia Smart TV 58-inch model with a price tag of EUR 799.90 (roughly Rs. 70,500).

Last month, Flipkart brought the Nokia Smart TV 32-inch HD-ready, Nokia Smart TV 43-inch full-HD, Nokia Smart TV 43-inch 4K, Nokia Smart TV 50-inch 4K, Nokia Smart TV 55-inch 4K, and Nokia Smart TV 65-inch 4K models to India.

Nokia Smart TV 75-inch specifications

The Nokia Smart TV 75-inch model, based on Android TV 9.0, comes with a 4K UHD display panel that has 3,840x2,160 pixels resolution, along with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. The TV also comes with two 12W speakers that are powered by Dolby Digital Plus and DTS surround sound technologies. Under the hood, the 75-inch TV comes with a quad-core ARM CA55 SoC, paired with Mali 470 MP3 GPU and 1.5GB of RAM. There is also 8GB of onboard storage.

Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2. The Nokia Smart TV 75-inch model also comes with a range of ports that include four HDMI, two USB 2.0, optical audio, VGA, and an Ethernet port. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smart TV comes with apps including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, and YouTube as well as includes Google Assistant support.

The Nokia Smart TV comes bundled with a backlit remote that we last saw with Nokia Streaming Box 8000 that was launched earlier this month. The TV measures 1,684x1,026x370mm (with stand) and weighs 47 kilograms.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Nokia 75-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV

Nokia 75-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV

Display 75.00-inch
Dimensions 1684x73x967mm
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
