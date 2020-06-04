Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model has launched in India. The 43-inch model sits alongside the 55-inch model that was launched in December 2019. The new TV was being teased on the Nokia website since March, but the coronavirus lockdown caused the delay in launch. The new Nokia Smart TV 43-inch is made by Flipkart as part of a licensing agreement. Key features of the new 43-inch model include JBL Audio and Dolby Vision support. The Nokia Smart TV 43-inch variant comes with built-in Chromecast.

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch price in India, sale, launch offers

The Nokia Smart TV 43-inch is priced in India at ₹ 31,999. The TV will be available exclusively on Flipkart, and the first sale will be conducted on June 8 at 12pm (noon) IST. Flipkart has made live the ‘Notify Me' button for buyers to register their interest.

The e-commerce site has listed a slew of launch offers like 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 10 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card, ₹ 1,500 off on Citi debit and credit cards, and no-cost EMI options that begin at ₹ 2,667 per month. Flipkart is offering six months of free YouTube Premium trial as well. It is listed on Flipkart in a single Back colour model.

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch specifications

The new Nokia Smart TV 43-inch runs on Android TV 9.0, and features a 43-inch 4K UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) LED flat screen display with 300 nits brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 178-degree viewing angle. There's a V-shaped fluid chrome pedestal stand at the bottom similar to the 55-inch model, and slim bezels on all sides. The Nokia Smart TV 43-inch is powered by the 2GHz CA53 quad-core processor, paired with 2.25GB of RAM and Mali450 quad-core GPU. Internal storage is at 16GB and supported OTT apps include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube. The smart TV also comes with Google Play store, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0 support.

There are two speakers on board with 24W output, and offers JBL Audio, Dolby Audio, DTS Trusurround support. Additionally, the TV pack three HDMI ports, two USB ports, a digital audio output, RF connectivity input, and an analog audio input. The remote needs two AAA batteries and comes with Google Assistant support. Other features include MEMC technology for smooth frame-to-frame transactions. The Nokia Smart TV 43-inch weighs about 9.4 kgs with the stand.

Is Realme TV the best TV under ₹ 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.