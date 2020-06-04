Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Nokia Smart TV 43 inch Model With 4K Screen, JBL Audio, Built In Chromecast Launched in India

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch Model With 4K Screen, JBL Audio, Built-In Chromecast Launched in India

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model price in India is set at ₹ 31,999. The smart TV will be available exclusively on Flipkart, and first sale will be conducted on June 8.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 June 2020 10:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia Smart TV 43-inch Model With 4K Screen, JBL Audio, Built-In Chromecast Launched in India

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch comes with Bluetooth v5.0 support

Highlights
  • Nokia Smart TV supports app like Netflix and YouTube
  • Nokia Smart TV 43-inch will go on sale on June 8 at 12pm (noon)
  • Launch offers include Rs. 1,500 off on purchases using Citibank cards

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model has launched in India. The 43-inch model sits alongside the 55-inch model that was launched in December 2019. The new TV was being teased on the Nokia website since March, but the coronavirus lockdown caused the delay in launch. The new Nokia Smart TV 43-inch is made by Flipkart as part of a licensing agreement. Key features of the new 43-inch model include JBL Audio and Dolby Vision support. The Nokia Smart TV 43-inch variant comes with built-in Chromecast.

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch price in India, sale, launch offers

The Nokia Smart TV 43-inch is priced in India at ₹ 31,999. The TV will be available exclusively on Flipkart, and the first sale will be conducted on June 8 at 12pm (noon) IST. Flipkart has made live the ‘Notify Me' button for buyers to register their interest.

The e-commerce site has listed a slew of launch offers like 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 10 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card, ₹ 1,500 off on Citi debit and credit cards, and no-cost EMI options that begin at ₹ 2,667 per month. Flipkart is offering six months of free YouTube Premium trial as well. It is listed on Flipkart in a single Back colour model.

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch specifications

The new Nokia Smart TV 43-inch runs on Android TV 9.0, and features a 43-inch 4K UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) LED flat screen display with 300 nits brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 178-degree viewing angle. There's a V-shaped fluid chrome pedestal stand at the bottom similar to the 55-inch model, and slim bezels on all sides. The Nokia Smart TV 43-inch is powered by the 2GHz CA53 quad-core processor, paired with 2.25GB of RAM and Mali450 quad-core GPU. Internal storage is at 16GB and supported OTT apps include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube. The smart TV also comes with Google Play store, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0 support.

There are two speakers on board with 24W output, and offers JBL Audio, Dolby Audio, DTS Trusurround support. Additionally, the TV pack three HDMI ports, two USB ports, a digital audio output, RF connectivity input, and an analog audio input. The remote needs two AAA batteries and comes with Google Assistant support. Other features include MEMC technology for smooth frame-to-frame transactions. The Nokia Smart TV 43-inch weighs about 9.4 kgs with the stand.

Is Realme TV the best TV under ₹ 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nokia 43 Inch Ultra HD TV (4K)

Nokia 43 Inch Ultra HD TV (4K)

Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 962.5x587.5x99.1mm
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android Based
Touchscreen No
Smart TV Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia Smart TV, Nokia Smart TV 43 Inch, Nokia Smart TV 43 Inch Price in India, Nokia Smart TV 43 Inch Specifications, Nokia Smart TV 43 Inch Features, Nokia, Flipkart
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy A31 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Mi Band 5 Render Surfaces Online, Features Said to Include Blood Oxygen Detection, Remote Camera Control

Related Stories

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch Model With 4K Screen, JBL Audio, Built-In Chromecast Launched in India
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removes Viral Indian App That Deleted Chinese Ones: 10 Points
  2. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Debut in India: All Details
  3. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  4. OnePlus 8 First Impressions
  5. BTS Edition of Samsung Galaxy S20+ in Works, Report Claims
  6. This Website Gives You a Look at the Path of Cyclone Nisarga
  7. Nokia Smart TV 43-inch Model With 4K Screen, JBL Audio Launched in India
  8. HP Launches New Omen 15, Pavilion Gaming 16 Laptops: All Details
  9. Remove China Apps Becomes Top Free App on Google Play in India
  10. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ Camera Details Tipped, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Reportedly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Site
  2. Facebook, Instagram Unblock Hashtag #Sikh After It Was ‘Mistakenly Blocked on March 7’
  3. Apple Must Face Shareholder Lawsuit Over CEO's iPhone, China Comments: Judge
  4. Barça TV+: FC Barcelona Launches Its Own Streaming Service
  5. Fortnite's Live Event, Season 3 Postponed Again, Epic Games Announces
  6. Early Facebook Staffers Denounce Zuckerberg Stance on Trump Posts in Open Letter
  7. Nokia Smart TV 43-inch Model With 4K Screen, JBL Audio, Built-In Chromecast Launched in India
  8. Snapchat to No Longer Promote Trump in Discover for Inciting 'Racial Violence'
  9. Searching 'Racist' on Twitter Brings Up Trump as Top Result
  10. Global Smartphones Shipments to Fall 12 Percent in 2020 Due to Coronavirus: IDC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com