Nokia Smart TV 43-Inch Model to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, More

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch variant will be positioned at a price point ranging between ₹ 31,000 to ₹ 34,000 in

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 June 2020 06:36 IST
Nokia Smart TV 43-Inch Model to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, More

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch is teased to feature a 4K UHD display

Highlights
  • Nokia Smart TV 43-inch to include JBL Audio and Dolby Vision support
  • The new TV to offer built-in Chromecast feature
  • Nokia Smart TV 43-inch listed to run on Android 9.0 OS

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model is all set to launch in India today. The Android-powered TV will be exclusively available on Flipkart. Flipkart has been teasing the 43-inch model since March this year, and its launch is finally happening in June after delays due to the coronavirus lockdown. The Nokia Smart TV 43-inch runs on Android 9.0, and includes JBL Audio and Dolby Vision support. For those unaware, Flipkart makes the Nokia-branded TVs as a part of a licensing arrangement. The 43-inch Nokia Smart TV will sit alongside the Nokia Smart TV 55-inch model that was launched in India in December last year.

Nokia Smart TV 43-Inch price in India, sale

The Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model will launch on Flipkart today. There is no livestream event, and the TV should go live on Flipkart with pricing and other technical details. Gadgets 360 has learnt that the Nokia Smart TV 43-inch variant will be positioned at a price point ranging between ₹ 31,000 to ₹ 34,000 in India. Exact pricing details and launch offers should be announced on Flipkart. The e-commerce giant is offering one-year standard warranty on the product, free authorised repair at doorstep, and 9am to 9pm call centre service to its customers.

Nokia Smart TV 43-Inch features

Based on the teasers posted on Flipkart, the Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model looks identical to the 55-inch model with ultra slim bezels and the same V-shaped fluid chrome pedestal. It is listed to run on Android TV 9.0 operating system. Key features on the Nokia Smart TV will include JBL Audio and Dolby Vision support. It will feature a 4K UHD display with wide colour gamut and offers built-in Chromecast.

Nokia Smart TV With 55-Inch 4K UHD Screen, JBL Audio Technology Launched by Flipkart in India

The Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model will likely also have the same specifications as the 55-inch model, apart from the display size. The 55-inch Nokia Smart TV packs a quad-core processor, Mali-450 MP GPU, 2.25GB of RAM, and 16GB storage. There are two 12W speakers onboard with Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround.

Is Realme TV the best TV under ₹ 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

