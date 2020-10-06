Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Nokia Smart TV Range Adds 6 New Models With Onkyo Soundbar, Pricing Starts at Rs. 12,999

Nokia Smart TV Range Adds 6 New Models With Onkyo Soundbar, Pricing Starts at Rs. 12,999

The new Nokia Smart TV range will go on sale in India via Flipkart from October 15.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 October 2020 17:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia Smart TV Range Adds 6 New Models With Onkyo Soundbar, Pricing Starts at Rs. 12,999

Nokia Smart TV models come with MaxBrite Display panels that offer up to 450 nits of peak brightness

Highlights
  • Nokia Smart TV range goes up to 65 inches in size
  • The TVs are powered by quad-core SoCs
  • Nokia Smart TVs supports Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and YouTube apps

Nokia Smart TV range has been expanded by Flipkart with the launch of six new models that start at Rs. 12,999. The new Nokia Smart TV models support streaming apps including Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and YouTube and feature an up to 48W soundbar — powered by Japanese brand Onkyo. The Nokia Smart TVs also come with USB and HDMI ports as well as have 4K, full-HD, and HD-ready options in up to 65-inch size. Further, the TVs include features such as HDR10 and micro dimming and are equipped with a Pronto Focal AI Engine for an optimised sound experience. The Nokia Smart TV range also offers up to 450 nits of peak brightness and runs on Android 9 Pie.

Nokia Smart TV range price in India

Nokia Smart TV range price in India has been set at Rs. 12,999 for the 32-inch HD-ready model, Rs. 22,999 for the 43-inch full-HD, Rs. 28,999 for the 43-inch 4K (Ultra HD), Rs. 33,999 for the 50-inch 4K, Rs. 39,999 for the 55-inch 4K, and Rs. 59,999 for the 65-inch 4K option. The TVs will be available for purchase through Flipkart from October 15 — as a part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Specials.

Nokia Smart TV 32-inch HD-ready specifications

The Android 9 Pie-based Nokia Smart TV 32-inch HD-ready model comes with an HD (1,366x768 pixels) resolution and features a MaxBrite Display along with micro dimming and a contrast ratio of 3,000:1. The TV also includes a 39W Onkyo soundbar that houses a set of 24W QuatroX speakers and 15W tweeters. It comes with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage and is powered by a quad-core SoC. There is also a quad-core Mali GPU.

Connectivity options include two USB and three HDMI ports as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The TV also comes bundled with a remote that has dedicated Netflix and Zee5 hotkeys.

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch full-HD specifications

Just like its 32-inch counterpart, the Nokia Smart TV 43-inch full-HD option is powered by a quad-core SoC, along with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The TV also has a 39W Onkyo soundbar and comes with two USB and three HDMI ports as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity options. However, there is a MaxBrite Display with a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution. The Nokia TV also includes a micro dimming and a contrast ratio of 3,000:1.

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch 4K specifications

The Nokia Smart TV 43-inch 4K model comes with a MaxBrite Display with an Ultra HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution and HDR10 support. The TV also includes micro dimming and a contrast ratio of 5,000:1. It is powered by a quad-core SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The TV also includes a 39W soundbar that has 24W speakers as well as 15W tweeters. Connectivity options include three HDMI and two USB ports alongside Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Nokia Smart TV 50-inch 4K specifications

The Nokia Smart TV 50-inch 4K also comes with a MaxBrite Display with Ultra HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution and HDR10 support. The smart TV comes with a quad-core SoC, paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. There is a 48W soundbar with 30W speakers and 18W tweeters. The TV also comes with Dolby Audio support. It also comes with two USB and three HDMI ports as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support.

Nokia Smart TV 55-inch 4K specifications

Similar to the 50-inch model, the Nokia Smart TV 55-inch 4K comes with MaxBrite Display that offers an Ultra HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution and HDR10 support. There is also 420 nits of peak brightness. The TV is powered by a quad-core SoC, along with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. It comes with a 48W soundbar with 30W speakers and 18W tweeters. The Nokia Smart TV also includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support as well as comes with two USB and three HDMI ports.

Nokia Smart TV 65-inch 4K specifications

The Nokia Smart TV 65-inch 4K also has a MaxBrite Display with Ultra HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution, HDR10 support, and 450 nits of peak brightness. It comes with a quad-core SoC, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. The TV features a 48W soundbar, with 30W speakers and 18W tweeters. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, two USB ports, and three HDMI ports.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nokia 32-inch HD LED Smart Android TV

Nokia 32-inch HD LED Smart Android TV

Display 32.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 732.1x446.7x80mm
Resolution HD Ready
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Nokia 43-inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV

Nokia 43-inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV

Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 963x581x86mm
Resolution Full HD
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Nokia 43-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV (43TAUHDN)

Nokia 43-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV (43TAUHDN)

Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 962x581x86mm
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Nokia 50-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV

Nokia 50-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV

Display 50.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1118x679.2x86.8mm
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Nokia 55-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV (55TAUHDN)

Nokia 55-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV (55TAUHDN)

Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1230.4x734.7x77.8mm
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV (65TAUHDN)

Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV (65TAUHDN)

Display 65.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1451.1x858x78.1mm
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia Smart TV price in India, Nokia Smart TV specifications, Nokia Smart TV, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart, Nokia
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Twitter Says Testing How Misinformation Labels Can Be More Obvious, Direct

Related Stories

Nokia Smart TV Range Adds 6 New Models With Onkyo Soundbar, Pricing Starts at Rs. 12,999
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Offering Amazon Prime Benefit on Base-Level Broadband Plans: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE With Exynos 990 SoC Launched in India
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
  4. Mi Watch Revolve First Impressions
  5. OnePlus to Launch New Earphones Alongside OnePlus 8T Next Week
  6. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  7. The Witcher Season 2 First Look Features Henry Cavill in New Armour
  8. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Phones to Launch in India on October 15
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days: Nokia Smart TV, Motorola Earbuds to Be Launched
  10. Sennheiser HD250BT, CX120BT Wireless Headphones Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Xbox Series S to Get a Discount in India, Flipkart Teases Ahead of Official Launch
  2. Xbox Series S to Get a Discount in India, Flipkart Teases Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Vivo V20 to Launch in India on October 13, Will Be Priced Under Rs. 30,000
  4. Boult Audio Zigbuds TWS Earbuds With 18-Hour Playback, LED Lights Launched in India
  5. Nokia Smart TV Range Adds 6 New Models With Onkyo Soundbar, Pricing Starts at Rs. 12,999
  6. Twitter Says Testing How Misinformation Labels Can Be More Obvious, Direct
  7. Amazfit Bip U Gets Listed on Amazon With Full Specifications; to Feature 9-Day Battery Life, 60+ Sports Modes
  8. 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics Awarded for Black Hole Discoveries
  9. The Peripheral: Chloë Grace Moretz Cast as Lead of Amazon Prime Video Sci-Fi Series
  10. EU Court Curbs Mass Phone Data Grab by Spy Agencies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com