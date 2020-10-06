Nokia Smart TV range has been expanded by Flipkart with the launch of six new models that start at Rs. 12,999. The new Nokia Smart TV models support streaming apps including Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and YouTube and feature an up to 48W soundbar — powered by Japanese brand Onkyo. The Nokia Smart TVs also come with USB and HDMI ports as well as have 4K, full-HD, and HD-ready options in up to 65-inch size. Further, the TVs include features such as HDR10 and micro dimming and are equipped with a Pronto Focal AI Engine for an optimised sound experience. The Nokia Smart TV range also offers up to 450 nits of peak brightness and runs on Android 9 Pie.

Nokia Smart TV range price in India

Nokia Smart TV range price in India has been set at Rs. 12,999 for the 32-inch HD-ready model, Rs. 22,999 for the 43-inch full-HD, Rs. 28,999 for the 43-inch 4K (Ultra HD), Rs. 33,999 for the 50-inch 4K, Rs. 39,999 for the 55-inch 4K, and Rs. 59,999 for the 65-inch 4K option. The TVs will be available for purchase through Flipkart from October 15 — as a part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Specials.

Nokia Smart TV 32-inch HD-ready specifications

The Android 9 Pie-based Nokia Smart TV 32-inch HD-ready model comes with an HD (1,366x768 pixels) resolution and features a MaxBrite Display along with micro dimming and a contrast ratio of 3,000:1. The TV also includes a 39W Onkyo soundbar that houses a set of 24W QuatroX speakers and 15W tweeters. It comes with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage and is powered by a quad-core SoC. There is also a quad-core Mali GPU.

Connectivity options include two USB and three HDMI ports as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The TV also comes bundled with a remote that has dedicated Netflix and Zee5 hotkeys.

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch full-HD specifications

Just like its 32-inch counterpart, the Nokia Smart TV 43-inch full-HD option is powered by a quad-core SoC, along with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The TV also has a 39W Onkyo soundbar and comes with two USB and three HDMI ports as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity options. However, there is a MaxBrite Display with a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution. The Nokia TV also includes a micro dimming and a contrast ratio of 3,000:1.

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch 4K specifications

The Nokia Smart TV 43-inch 4K model comes with a MaxBrite Display with an Ultra HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution and HDR10 support. The TV also includes micro dimming and a contrast ratio of 5,000:1. It is powered by a quad-core SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The TV also includes a 39W soundbar that has 24W speakers as well as 15W tweeters. Connectivity options include three HDMI and two USB ports alongside Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Nokia Smart TV 50-inch 4K specifications

The Nokia Smart TV 50-inch 4K also comes with a MaxBrite Display with Ultra HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution and HDR10 support. The smart TV comes with a quad-core SoC, paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. There is a 48W soundbar with 30W speakers and 18W tweeters. The TV also comes with Dolby Audio support. It also comes with two USB and three HDMI ports as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support.

Nokia Smart TV 55-inch 4K specifications

Similar to the 50-inch model, the Nokia Smart TV 55-inch 4K comes with MaxBrite Display that offers an Ultra HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution and HDR10 support. There is also 420 nits of peak brightness. The TV is powered by a quad-core SoC, along with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. It comes with a 48W soundbar with 30W speakers and 18W tweeters. The Nokia Smart TV also includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support as well as comes with two USB and three HDMI ports.

Nokia Smart TV 65-inch 4K specifications

The Nokia Smart TV 65-inch 4K also has a MaxBrite Display with Ultra HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution, HDR10 support, and 450 nits of peak brightness. It comes with a quad-core SoC, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. The TV features a 48W soundbar, with 30W speakers and 18W tweeters. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, two USB ports, and three HDMI ports.

