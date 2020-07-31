Technology News
  • Nokia 65 inch 4K LED Smart Android TV With Dolby Vision, JBL Audio Launched at Rs. 64,999 in India

Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV With Dolby Vision, JBL Audio Launched at Rs. 64,999 in India

Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV will go on sale on Flipkart on August 6.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 31 July 2020 16:09 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

The Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV runs on Android 9.0.

Highlights
  • Nokia launches 65-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV in India
  • Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV is priced at Rs. 64,999
  • Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV will sell on Flipkart from August 6

Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV has been launched on Flipkart. It is the third Nokia smart TV after the Finnish brand unveiled the 55-inch and 43-inch models. The latest model comes with narrow bezels for cinematic experience. The TV runs on Android 9.0 and comes with Google Assistant, Bluetooth 5.0, and built-in Chromecast. The TV also has two speakers with 24W output, and features DTS TruSurround, Dolby Audio as well as an audio technology from JBL for bass. To remind readers, it in fact Flipkart that makes the Nokia-branded TVs in India, with a brand licensing arrangement.

Nokia 65-inch Smart TV price, availability and offers

Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV is priced at Rs. 64,999 and will be available for purchase starting from August 6 on Flipkart. The company is also offering a 10 percent instant discount with Standard Chartered Credit Card EMI transactions. Customers who pay via Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card will get 5 percent off, and there is a no cost EMI option starting from Rs. 7,223 per month.

Nokia 65-inch Smart TV specifications

The Nokia 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV sports a 65-inch panel with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution and thin bezels. The display offers 178-degree viewing angle, 480 nits brightness, and 16:9 aspect ratio. It also has Dolby Vision for correct picture quality and intelligent dimming features for accurate emphasis on darker shades and highlights.

Under the hood, the Nokia TV has a PureX quad-core Cortex A53 processor with Mali 450MP4 graphics. It sports 2.25GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and runs on Android TV 9.0. There are two bottom-firing speakers with 24W output. As per the listing on Flipkart, the TV has Dolby Audio, DTS TruSurround and Sound by JBL.

The brand says that Dolby Audio optimises the sound output on the Nokia TV, and the DTS TruSurround Sound creates a 5.1 channel surround sound output. The audio technology from JBL enhances the audio performance so that users can listen to minute details. The TV also has a 5-band equaliser and auto volume leveller.

The Nokia Android TV comes with Google Assistant support which means that you can summon the virtual assistant to play movies and shows with your voice. The voice command can be activated by pressing the Google Assistant button on the remote or speaking into the built-in mic.

Buying a budget TV online? We discussed how you can pick the best one, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 65.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1454.7x103.8mm
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android Based
Touchscreen No
Smart TV Yes
Nokia 4K Smart TV Price in India, Nokia 4K Smart TV specifications, Nokia 4K Smart TV, Audio by JBL, Dolby Audio, Dolby Vision, DTS TruSurround, Nokia
