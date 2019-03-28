Technology News
  • Noble Skiodo SmartLite LED TV Range Launched in India, Priced Starting Rs. 6,999

, 28 March 2019
The new range of Noble Skiodo TVs includes 24-inch and 32-inch options

Highlights

  • The Noble Skiodo Smartlite LED TV range will go on sale on April 1
  • The two TVs in the range will be available to buy on Flipkart
  • The TVs come in 24-inch and 32-inch sizes

Brand new TVs can cost lakhs of rupees, but they can also cost just a few thousand rupees depending on what you're looking for. Affordable LED TVs are the rage right now, and yet another upstart brand has thrown its hat into the ring in this segment. TV brand Noble Skiodo has launched its latest range, the SmartLite LED TV range, priced from Rs. 6,999 for the 24-inch variant and Rs. 8,999 for the 32-inch option. The new range features smart connectivity, and includes delivery and installation for the price.

The new TVs are among the most affordable to feature smart connectivity, and feature Wi-Fi and LAN as connectivity options. Preloaded apps on the new TVs include YouTube, Miracast, a Web browser, and Twitter. Both the 24-inch (NB24YT01) and 32-inch (NB32YT01) variants have a resolution of 1280x720 pixels, and the TV also features 20W sound output from its speakers.

Additional connectivity options for source devices include two HDMI ports and a USB port. The TVs are slated to go on sale on Flipkart on April 1, and have some design elements specifically meant for the Indian market. This includes components that are said to be resistant to moisture damage and a customisable backlight setting to reduce power consumption.

Affordable TVs are popular these days, with brands such as Vu and Xiaomi pioneering the online-focused approach to offer feature-filled TVs at affordable prices. However, smaller brands such as Noble Skiodo and Shinco - which earlier this month launched a 39-inch TV for Rs. 13,990 - are able to offer key features and specifications at very competitive pricing, compared to other significantly larger companies.

Comments

Noble Skiodo, Smart Tv, LED TV
