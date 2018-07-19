Netflix Redesigns TV App Interface With New Navigation Menu on the Left

In a new development, Netflix has announced that its TV app is getting a much needed redesign. The new changes are aimed to make navigation and discovery of content easier and the overall look much cleaner. Netflix on TV is set to get a whole new interface with a navigation menu on the left side of the display screen. The company notes that the new interface is based on "rigorous research and testing around how we can make it easier to find titles on TVs, where navigation can feel a bit tougher when you are restricted to just a few buttons on a remote control".

Netflix has begun rolling out the update for all members worldwide, but this rollout may be in waves. Expect to wait a little before you can see the new side navigation panel for easier content discovery. This navigation panel was first placed above the main carousel hidden from plain sight, but now it has been shifted to the left side of the screen. Also, it didn't have different sections for series and movies, like this new one.

In any case, Netflix notes that the new design makes it easier to search manually, and view new content. The navigation menu has different sections like Home, Series, Movies, My List and New. There's also a Search option that lets you manually search, and series and movies sections letS you narrow down your search based on your preference at that time. The My List option takes you directly to your curated list, and the New section lets you see all the content that has recently been added to the platform. At the top of the navigation panel, is also your account info, and it also has the ability to let you switch profiles easily.

"First, it is now easier to search and view new content added to the service. It is also far simpler to start browsing with either a series or movie; our research has shown us that while a member generally isn't sure what exact title they want to watch, they have a pretty good sense of whether they are in the mood for a quick series episode or a longer movie experience. We've also made it easier to access titles you've saved for later viewing in My List. In our testing of this new interface, we saw that that this simpler design helped members find something great to watch," the company explains on its blog.

Netflix also hints that more new features are coming in the next few months for all its members, but refrains from detailing them. Also, the company has given little clarity on rollout timeline or device priority. Are you seeing the new Netflix design on your TV? Let us know in the comments below.