Motorola TV Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Features

Motorola TV is all set to make its debut in India today. The Lenovo-owned smartphone brand has tied up with Flipkart to introduce its first smart TV in the country. The exact branding of the television is unclear for now, so we are just calling it "Motorola TV". Although both Motorola and Flipkart have been pretty quiet about the launch, a teaser present on the official Flipkart app makes it abundantly clear that we will see the launch of a Motorola-branded smart TV later today.

Motorola TV launch: Live stream

According to Flipkart teaser, Motorola TV launch will start at 11:30am and will be streamed live on the company website and its official apps. Do keep an eye out on Gadgets 360 to get the latest news about Motorola TV as and when it is made official. Motorola is also getting ready to launch its budget Moto E6S smartphone in the country today. The Moto E6S launch event will start at 12pm (noon) and it will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Motorola TV teaser on Flipkart reveals pretty much nothing about the TV

As mentioned, there is little known about the Motorola TV, but it is very likely to be based on Android with a full-HD or 4K resolution screen. Today's launch could see more than one Motorola TV but given the lack of any credible information, we are pretty much in the dark right now.

Motorola is only smartphone maker that is entering the smart TV segment with the launch of the Motorola TV. OnePlus, another popular smartphone brand, is set to launch its own OnePlus TV later this month in India. OnePlus has been teasing the upcoming OnePlus TV left and right, and the company has already revealed that the smart TV will be based on a customised version of Android and be offered with a 55-inch QLED 4K display. It will also support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. Amazon is going to be the sale partner for the OnePlus TV and the e-retailer has already teased that the OnePlus TV will go on sale during its Great Indian Festival Sale.

Xiaomi is also set to expand its Mi TV range in the country on September 17 when the company is believed to be bringing a 65-inch Mi TV. Currently, the largest Mi TVs being offered in India carry a 55-inch screen.