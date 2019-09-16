Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Motorola TV Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Features

Motorola TV Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Features

Motorola TV will be offered by Flipkart in India. The Motorola TV launch event will start at 11:30am today.

By | Updated: 16 September 2019 06:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Motorola TV Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Features

Flipkart is teasing "something revolutionary" for today

Highlights
  • Motorola TV is likely to be based on Android
  • Flipkart will be offering the smart TV in India
  • There is no word on the international launch of Motorola TV

Motorola TV is all set to make its debut in India today. The Lenovo-owned smartphone brand has tied up with Flipkart to introduce its first smart TV in the country. The exact branding of the television is unclear for now, so we are just calling it "Motorola TV". Although both Motorola and Flipkart have been pretty quiet about the launch, a teaser present on the official Flipkart app makes it abundantly clear that we will see the launch of a Motorola-branded smart TV later today.

Motorola TV launch: Live stream

According to Flipkart teaser, Motorola TV launch will start at 11:30am and will be streamed live on the company website and its official apps. Do keep an eye out on Gadgets 360 to get the latest news about Motorola TV as and when it is made official. Motorola is also getting ready to launch its budget Moto E6S smartphone in the country today. The Moto E6S launch event will start at 12pm (noon) and it will be live-streamed on YouTube.

motorola tv teaser flipkart 1 Motorola TV

Motorola TV teaser on Flipkart reveals pretty much nothing about the TV

As mentioned, there is little known about the Motorola TV, but it is very likely to be based on Android with a full-HD or 4K resolution screen. Today's launch could see more than one Motorola TV but given the lack of any credible information, we are pretty much in the dark right now.

Motorola is only smartphone maker that is entering the smart TV segment with the launch of the Motorola TV. OnePlus, another popular smartphone brand, is set to launch its own OnePlus TV later this month in India. OnePlus has been teasing the upcoming OnePlus TV left and right, and the company has already revealed that the smart TV will be based on a customised version of Android and be offered with a 55-inch QLED 4K display. It will also support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. Amazon is going to be the sale partner for the OnePlus TV and the e-retailer has already teased that the OnePlus TV will go on sale during its Great Indian Festival Sale.

Xiaomi is also set to expand its Mi TV range in the country on September 17 when the company is believed to be bringing a 65-inch Mi TV. Currently, the largest Mi TVs being offered in India carry a 55-inch screen.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola TV, Motorola, Flipkart
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Realme XT Price in India Reveal, iPhone 11 Launch, Samsung Galaxy A50s, and More Tech News This Week
Honor Smartphones
Motorola TV Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Carme Smartwatch With 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India
  2. Realme XT Review
  3. NASA Contractors Share the Grief of Chandrayaan-2 Failure
  4. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Detailed Specifications Leaked
  5. YouTube Changes How It Counts Views for Record-Breaking Music Videos
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Coming Back: What to Expect
  7. Realme Buds Wireless Earphones, Realme Power Bank Launched in India
  8. Trader Body Seeks Ban on Amazon, Flipkart's Festive Season Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A9 2020 Goes on Sale Today via Amazon at 12 Noon: Price in India, Specifications, Offers
  2. Realme XT to Go on Sale for First Time at 12 Noon Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications, Offers
  3. Motorola TV Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Features
  4. Moto E6S India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Realme 5 Starts Receiving New Software Update in India With Digital Wellbeing, Camera Improvements
  6. Lenovo Carme Smartwatch With Heart Rate Monitor, IPS Colour Display Launched in India at Rs. 3,499
  7. Facebook to Launch Portal-Branded TV Streaming Device: Report
  8. YouTube Changes How It Counts Views for Record-Breaking Music Videos
  9. Asteroid Bigger Than Some of the World's Tallest Buildings Will Fly by Earth This Weekend
  10. Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google Asked to Turn Over Trove of Records in Antitrust Probe
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.