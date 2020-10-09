Technology News
Motorola Revou, Motorola ZX2 Android TV Range Launched in India, Priced Starting at Rs. 13,999

All the four new Motorola Smart TVs will go on sale via Flipkart starting October 15.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 October 2020 16:39 IST
Motorola Revou 55-inch Ultra HD TV comes with a total sound output of 50W

Highlights
  • Motorola ZX2 32-inch HD Ready TV priced at Rs. 13,999
  • Motorola Revou 43-inch Ultra HD TV is priced at Rs. 30,999
  • Motorola ZX2 range comes with side accessibility of ports

Motorola Smart TV lineup is getting bigger. Ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the e-commerce giant has launched a range of Smart TVs under the Motorola brand. These new Smart TVs are powered by Android 10 and will go on sale from October 15 as part of the ‘Big Billion Days Specials' collection. A total of four new Motorola Smart TVs have been launched in screen sizes and resolution of 32-inch HD, 40-inch Full-HD, 43-inch and 55-inch 4K resolution.

Motorola Revou, Motorola ZX2 Smart TV series price in India, sale date

The new Motorola Revou 55-inch Ultra HD TV is the most premium of the new models and is priced in India at Rs. 40,999. There is another Smart TV in the Motorola Revou range called the Motorola Revou 43-inch Ultra HD TV that is priced at Rs. 30,999.

The Motorola ZX2 series is the affordable range with Motorola ZX2 32-inch HD Ready TV priced at Rs. 13,999 and the Motorola ZX2 40-inch Full-HD TV priced at Rs. 19,999. All of these Smart TVs will go on sale via Flipkart starting October 15.

Motorola Revou, Motorola ZX2 Smart TV series features

All of the four Motorola Smart TVs run on Android 10 TV software. The TVs are powered by the 1.5GHz CA53 quad-core processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and Mali-G52 GPU. Internal storage on the Motorola ZX2 range is at 16GB, whereas the more premium Motorola Revou range offers 32GB of onboard storage. All of the TVs support Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, Dolby Studio Sound, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10 support. The two range support dual-band Wi-Fi and integrate a Response Time Compensation Engine for motion enhancement.

motorola zx2 Motorola ZX2

Motorola ZX2 range, the Smart TVs come with the traditional convex stand

The Motorola Revou range of Smart TVs come with a spacematic stand that has metal wire finish. It has a dual-tone Swedish Linen finish, an integrated soundbar a razor thin design, and an endless edge display. The 55-inch model has a two speakers and two tweeters with a total sound output of 50W. The 43-inch model comes with two speakers with a total output of 24W. The display on the two TVs feature 91 percent NTSC; smart contrast dimming, and extra wide colour gamut.

Coming to the Motorola ZX2 range, the Smart TVs come with the traditional convex stand and have side ports for easy accessibility. Both the models offer a total sound output of 40W and integrate two speakers and two tweeters. The displays on both the models come with adaptive gamma and smart contrast dimming.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Revou Smart TV, Motorola ZX2 Smart TV, Motorola Revou 55 inch Ultra HD TV, Motorola Revou 43 inch Ultra HD TV, Motorola ZX2 32 inch HD TV, Motorola ZX2 40-inch Full HD TV, Flipkart, Big Billion Days
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
