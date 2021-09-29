Motorola Revou-Q QLED smart TV range was launched in India by Flipkart on Wednesday. The new range comes in two sizes 50- and 55-inches, and is bundled with a wireless gamepad to attract gamers looking to buy a new TV this festive season. The Motorola Revou-Q TVs support Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, and also Dolby Atmos audio. The new smart TV models also run on Android 11 out-of-the-box, for games and apps, and come with 60W speakers. The Motorola Revou-Q TV range will compete against the likes of the Mi QLED TV 4K and OnePlus TV Q1 series.

Motorola Revou-Q 50-inch, 55-inch QLED smart TV price in India, availability

The Motorola Revou-Q 50-inch QLED smart TV price in India has been set at Rs. 49,999, while the Motorola Revou-Q 55-inch QLED smart TV carries a price tag of Rs. 54,999. Both new models will be available for purchase through Flipkart starting Sunday, October 3, as a part of the company's Big Billion Days sale.

Motorola Revou-Q 50-inch, 55-inch QLED smart TV specifications

The Motorola Revou-Q QLED smart TV models have 50- and 55-inch size options that both are equipped with the Quantum dot technology with Active quantum colour filter. The TVs also have Dolby Vision and HDR10 support as well as 102 percent of NTSC colour gamut. There is also a Gamma engine 2.2 for an enhanced viewing experience. The new Motorola TVs run on Android 11 along with the Google Assistant integration.

Under the hood, the Motorola Revou-Q QLED smart TVs come with a quad-core Realtek processor that is coupled with an ARM Mali-G31 MC2 GPU and 2GB of RAM. There is also 16GB of onboard storage. Additionally, the TVs include an AutoTuneX technology that is claimed to optimise brightness, colour scales, and contrast.

The Motorola Revou-Q TVs also include 60W twin speakers paired with 30W high-octave tweeters and Dolby Atmos sound. Connectivity options on the new TVs include Wi-Fi, HDMI 2.1, and USB ports.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.