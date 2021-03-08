Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Motorola 4K Android TV Stick Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 3,999

Motorola 4K Android TV Stick Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 3,999

The new Motorola branded streaming device will be available to buy on Flipkart.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 8 March 2021 14:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola 4K Android TV Stick Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 3,999

Motorola’s new Android TV Stick supports 4K HDR streaming

Highlights
  • Flipkart has launched a new Motorola 4K Android TV Stick
  • The device runs on Android TV 9 Pie
  • The Motorola 4K Android TV Stick goes on sale later in March

Motorola 4K Android TV Stick has been launched in India for Rs. 3,999, and will go on sale in India in the third week of March on Flipkart. The device is an affordable streaming stick, meant to be used with 4K HDR TVs to support external smart connectivity. The streaming device runs on Android TV 9 Pie, with support for key streaming apps and services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Zee5. The device allows streaming of video content at up to Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) resolutions, with support for HDR formats.

Motorola 4K Android TV Stick price, availability

The Motorola 4K Android TV Stick has been launched on Flipkart, and joins a growing range of streaming sticks and boxes from various brands on the platform. Flipkart markets devices such as streaming sticks and TVs under various licensed brands, including Motorola, Nokia, and the company's homegrown MarQ brand.

The Motorola 4K Android TV Stick is priced at Rs. 3,999, and will be available from the third week of March exclusively on Flipkart. The device goes up against strong competition in the segment in India, including the Mi Box 4K and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, as well as Full-HD options from Flipkart under the Nokia and MarQ brands.

Motorola 4K Android TV Stick specifications, features

Apart from the key feature of 4K HDR video streaming at 60fps, the Motorola 4K Android TV Stick runs on Android TV 9 Pie, with access to key apps and streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Zee5. The device is powered by a 2GHz Cortex A53 quad-core processor, with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. There's also dual-band Wi-Fi compatibility and HDR support for the HLG and HDR10 formats.

As is the case with most Android TV devices, the Motorola 4K Android TV Stick has a built-in Chromecast, and access to Google Assistant through the included remote. The remote also has hotkeys for four streaming services, and will be able to access the Google Play Store for Android TV to download additional apps and games for the platform. The device plugs into the HDMI port of televisions, and functions as a standalone device with smart connectivity through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Are Amazonbasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola 4K Android TV Stick, Motorola 4K Android TV Stick Price in India, Motorola 4K Android TV Stick Specifications, Motorola 4K Android TV Stick Features, Android TV, Android TV 9 Pie, Streaming devices, 4K, Ultra-HD, HDR10, 4K HDR, Flipkart, Netflix
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Marshall Mode II True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds With IPX5 Water Resistance Launched
Samsung Galaxy A52 Live Images Leak; Galaxy A72 Specifications Surface in Detail

Related Stories

Motorola 4K Android TV Stick Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 3,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Series to Launch on March 23, Hasselblad Camera Tie-Up Announced
  2. How to Watch Road Safety World Series T20 Livestream in India
  3. Motorola 4K Android TV Stick Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 3,999
  4. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  5. Moto G10 Power Key Features, Flipkart Availability Teased Ahead of Launch
  6. Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: Slick Looks and Low Weight
  7. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max First Impressions: More Features Than Ever
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52 Live Images Surface Online Ahead of Announcement
  9. Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Begins: Price Cut on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, More
  10. Justice League Snyder Cut India Pricing, Release Time Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. OTP Troubles? Here's Why You May Not Be Receiving Important SMS Messages Today
  2. Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo F19 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  3. Zebronics Zeb-Smart Bot Launched in India, the Company's First Smart Speaker
  4. Realme Narzo 20 Receiving Stable Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update
  5. Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy S10 Lite Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Reports
  6. WhatsApp Said to Be Working on Password-Protected, Encrypted Chat Backups for Google Drive and iCloud
  7. Facebook Criticised by Russia for Blocking News Agency Posts
  8. Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A52 Launch Event Tipped for March 17
  9. Microsoft Email Hack Affects European Union Banking Regulator
  10. WandaVision Season 2? It’s Called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com