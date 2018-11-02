Micromax Informatics on Friday launched its first Google-Certified Android TV in two variants, but without a name. The 49-inch and 55-inch 4K UHD HDR10 TVs are priced at Rs. 51,990 and Rs. 61,990, respectively.

"Today, with the launch of our first ever Google-certified television, we have taken a step further in providing our consumers with memorable and stunning picture-quality experience and a wide array of options with Google's Play Store. The new range targets the consumers who want a larger than life experience and desire to access smart android content on a bigger, sharper, crystal clear screen. We are committed to grow this category further and consolidate our position in the television segment in India," said Rohan Agarwal, Director, Micromax Informatics.

Certified by Google, Micromax says the high-dynamic range (HDR) technology offers stunning picture quality. The televisions have official Google Play support for apps, games, movies, and music.

It runs the latest Android Oreo, has Dolby and DTS sound certification, quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, 2.5GB DDR3 RAM, and 16GB EMMC storage, built-in Chromecast and MHL connectivity, Google Assistant with voice-enabled search and wireless smartphone control (with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity), among others. Micromax is also touting its own Pure Sound Technology, which it says is Dolby and DTS-HD audio certified. The televisions have 2x12W speakers. Finally, the company is also boasting of Eco Energy certification for power efficiency.

The TVs will be available in stores this month, the company said. Micromax was in the news earlier this week as well, with the launch of two new Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) smartphones. The budget smartphones, named Bharat 5 Infinity Edition and Bharat 4 Diwali Edition, are priced at Rs. 5,899 and Rs. 4,249 respectively. While the former has gone on sale in India, the latter will go on sale tomorrow.

Written with inputs from IANS