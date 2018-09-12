Micromax on Wednesday launched the Canvas 3 Smart TV range in three different variants - 32-inch HD, 40-inch Full HD, and 50-inch Full HD. The new smart television models by the Indian vendor runs Android 7.0 Nougat and come with preloaded Aptoide App store. Micromax has also provided a Wireless Smartphone Control option to let you control the latest models with your smartphone. Further, there are quad-core processors as well as features such as screen mirroring and MHL support. The new Micromax smart TVs also come with Wi-Fi connectivity and have an RJ45 Ethernet port to enable Internet access.

The Micromax Canvas 3 32-inch HD Ready LED TV comes with a price tag of Rs. 13,999, while its 40-inch Full HD variant is priced at Rs. 19,999. Both models are already exclusively available for purchase through Flipkart. Notably, Micromax is set to start selling the 50-inch Full HD model.

While the Micromax Canvas 3 Smart TV 32-inch HD model features a 32-inch (1366x768 pixels) HD Ready display panel, the 40-inch and 50-inch models sport a full HD (1920x1080 pixels) panel. Both panels have 178-degree of viewing angle 60Hz of refresh rate, 250 nits peak brightness, and 8ms response time and are powered by NAise Reduction image processing engine. Under the hood, there is a quad-core processor along with dual-core GPU and 1GB of RAM. The TVs come with 5.5GB of onboard storage. Micromax has given pre-installed Aptoide App store that helps you install third-party apps on the TV. Further, there are two 24W RMS speakers that are backed by Class D Amp along with stereo digital processing. The TVs also have five-band equaliser.

In terms of connectivity, the Micromax Canvas 3 Smart TV models will come with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an RJ45 Ethernet port, RF input, 3.5mm headphone jack, PC Audio In, PC D-sub, digital audio output, analogue audio input, and RF connectivity input. There is also support for Airplay to let users wirelessly share media content directly from an Apple device.

"At Micromax, we have always been committed to understanding these consumer needs and strived to introduce innovative products and offerings that best cater to their changing lifestyles and requirements," said Rajesh Agarwal, co-founder, Micromax Informatics, in a statement while announcing the new launch. "We strongly believe that Smart TVs are the future in this segment and with the launch of our newest range, we have attempted to give our consumers the best of that technology by giving them a larger-than-life smarter experience. In the coming months, we are all set to reinforce the smart TV market and our other range of consumer electronic products."

