Micromax on Tuesday launched a new series of Google-certified Android TV models starting at Rs. 13,999. The 32-inch (80 cms), 40-inch (102 cms) and 43-inch (109 cms) Android TV models come with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The new television lineup will go on sale in India from Thursday, July 11, via Flipkart.

Users of the new Micromax Android TV lineup will get access to the Google Play Store, and accompanying games, movies, and music. With built in Chromecast, the Android TV models have Google Assistant with voice-enabled search. For now, Micromax has not provided detailed specifications of the televisions.

Bolstering its product portfolio, Micromax also launched a fully automatic top loading washing machine starting at Rs. 10,999.

"The Google Certified Android TV is meant for those who want a larger than life entertainment experience by being packed with multiple compelling features and the fully automatic washing machine aims to make everyday solutions simpler and hassle-free," Rohan Agarwal, Director, Micromax Informatics, said in a statement.

"We look forward to the response from our consumers and are committed to grow this category further by consolidating our leadership position in the segment in India," Agarwal added.

Written with inputs from IANS