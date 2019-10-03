Xiaomi says that it has managed to sell more than 250,000 Mi TVs during the festive season sales on Amazon, Flipkart, and Mi.com. The company claims that the Mi TVs are the highest sold TVs on Amazon and Flipkart, and it has managed to sell 43 Mi TVs per minute during this period. This is a huge milestone for the company, previously known for shattering sale records in the smartphone segment. During the sale period, Xiaomi had offered deep discounts on its Mi TV range, and had launched new TVs as well.

The company says that it has sold more than 250,000 Mi TVs during Diwali with Mi sale on Mi.com, Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart, and Great Indian Shopping Festival on Amazon India. Xiaomi says that two out of five bestselling Smart TVs sold on Amazon were Mi TVs, and the Mi TV 4C Pro 32-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro (43-inch) are the number one and number two selling TVS on Amazon India, respectively. The Mi TV is also the number one TV series on Flipkart in terms of value, Xiaomi said.

The 32-inch Mi LED TV 4C Pro is currently listed at a discounted price of Rs. 11,499,while the 43-inch inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro variant is going for Rs. 19,999. Xiaomi recently also launched the Mi TV 4X 65-inch (its biggest yet in India), Mi TV 4X 43-inch, Mi TV 4X 50-inch, and the Mi TV 4A 40-inch last month, and made these new options available during the sale as well.

Eshwar Nilakanta, Category Lead - Mi TV, Xiaomi India said in a statement, “Our Smart TV business was born in 2018 and it has flourished well in India. In a short span of time of three months since inception, we became the number one Smart TV brand in India and have continued our streak for five consecutive quarters. We hit our first million in India within eight months of origin and two million in another five months. In September this year, we announced a three million milestone where the additional million took us only four months. This is a testament to all the love from our Mi Fans where they helped us reach a monumental 2,50,000 in mere days. We are thrilled, and equally humbled by all the love we received from our customers and Mi Fans across India. We hope these Mi TVs usher in the festive cheer for everyone.”