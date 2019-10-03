Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Xiaomi Says Sold Over 250,000 Mi TVs in Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com Diwali Sales

Xiaomi Says Sold Over 250,000 Mi TVs in Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com Diwali Sales

Xiaomi says that two out of five bestselling Smart TVs sold on Amazon were Mi TVs.

By | Updated: 3 October 2019 18:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Says Sold Over 250,000 Mi TVs in Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com Diwali Sales

Xiaomi has offered deep discounts on Mi TVs

Highlights
  • The number translates to 43 Mi TVs per minute
  • Mi TV 4C Pro 32-inch bes-selling TV on Amazon
  • Mi TV series number one on Flipkart in terms of value

Xiaomi says that it has managed to sell more than 250,000 Mi TVs during the festive season sales on Amazon, Flipkart, and Mi.com. The company claims that the Mi TVs are the highest sold TVs on Amazon and Flipkart, and it has managed to sell 43 Mi TVs per minute during this period. This is a huge milestone for the company, previously known for shattering sale records in the smartphone segment. During the sale period, Xiaomi had offered deep discounts on its Mi TV range, and had launched new TVs as well.

The company says that it has sold more than 250,000 Mi TVs during Diwali with Mi sale on Mi.com, Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart, and Great Indian Shopping Festival on Amazon India. Xiaomi says that two out of five bestselling Smart TVs sold on Amazon were Mi TVs, and the Mi TV 4C Pro 32-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro (43-inch) are the number one and number two selling TVS on Amazon India, respectively. The Mi TV is also the number one TV series on Flipkart in terms of value, Xiaomi said.

The 32-inch Mi LED TV 4C Pro is currently listed at a discounted price of Rs. 11,499,while the 43-inch inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro variant is going for Rs. 19,999. Xiaomi recently also launched the Mi TV 4X 65-inch (its biggest yet in India), Mi TV 4X 43-inch, Mi TV 4X 50-inch, and the Mi TV 4A 40-inch last month, and made these new options available during the sale as well.

Eshwar Nilakanta, Category Lead - Mi TV, Xiaomi India said in a statement, “Our Smart TV business was born in 2018 and it has flourished well in India. In a short span of time of three months since inception, we became the number one Smart TV brand in India and have continued our streak for five consecutive quarters. We hit our first million in India within eight months of origin and two million in another five months. In September this year, we announced a three million milestone where the additional million took us only four months. This is a testament to all the love from our Mi Fans where they helped us reach a monumental 2,50,000 in mere days. We are thrilled, and equally humbled by all the love we received from our customers and Mi Fans across India. We hope these Mi TVs usher in the festive cheer for everyone.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi TVs, Mi TV, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Diwali With Mi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Uber Launches App Aimed at Connecting Workers With Businesses
Google to Commit to White House Job Training Initiative
Honor Smartphones
Xiaomi Says Sold Over 250,000 Mi TVs in Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com Diwali Sales
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro Specifications Include Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 65W Fast Charging
  2. WhatsApp Is Reportedly Working on Self-Destructing Messages Feature
  3. Redmi 8 to Launch in India on October 9, Spotted on Google Play Console
  4. NASA InSight Mars Lander Captures Marsquakes, Other Martian Sounds
  5. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch May Be in Mid-October
  6. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  7. Andromeda, Our Neighbouring Galaxy, Has a Cannibalistic History: Researchers
  8. Samsung Galaxy M30s Review
  9. Flipkart and Amazon Festive Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  10. Samsung Galaxy Fold’s Durability Tested in New Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Expected to Launch 16-Inch MacBook, New iPad Pro This Month
  2. Google Action Blocks Accessibility Tool Announced for People With Cognitive Disabilities
  3. Users in India Third Most Exposed to Formjacking Attacks: Symantec
  4. London Court Allows Mass Claim Against Google Over iPhone Data
  5. Virgin Galactic Says It Will Fly Italian Researchers
  6. Google to Commit to White House Job Training Initiative
  7. Xiaomi Says Sold Over 250,000 Mi TVs in Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com Diwali Sales
  8. Uber Launches App Aimed at Connecting Workers With Businesses
  9. Netflix in Italy Tax Evasion Probe: Reports
  10. Airbnb Adds Getaways in Tune With the Animal Kingdom
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.