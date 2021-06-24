Technology News
Mi TV Webcam With Support for Making 1080p Video Calls Launched in India

Mi TV Webcam is priced at Rs. 1,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 June 2021 13:11 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Mi TV Webcam is identical to the OnePlus TV Camera, though it comes at a cheaper price

Highlights
  • Mi TV Webcam will go on sale from June 28
  • The webcam can be connected with smart TV or computer
  • Mi TV Webcam comes with dual far-field microphones

Mi TV Webcam was launched in India by Xiaomi on Thursday, June 24 to let people communicate virtually with their loved ones directly from their smart TVs. The new offering captures full-HD (1080p) videos at 25fps. The webcam also comes with 71-degree field of view and includes dual far-field microphones. It also has a USB interface that allows connectivity with not just Mi TV and Redmi TV models but also a range of other Android TV-based smart TVs, along with Windows and macOS computers. Overall, the Mi TV Webcam appears to be identical to the OnePlus TV Camera that was launched earlier this month.

Mi TV Webcam price in India

Mi TV Webcam price in India has been set at Rs. 1,999 and it will be available for purchase through Mi.com as well as Mi Home and Mi Studio stores starting June 28.

Notably, the pricing of the Mi TV Webcam is lesser than that of the OnePlus TV Camera that debuted at Rs. 2,499. Both webcams have virtually the same specifications and design.

Mi TV Webcam specifications, features

The Mi TV Webcam enables video calls via Google Duo. It features a 2-megapixel sensor that supports 1080p video recording at 25fps. The camera also comes with dual stereo microphones that are capable of capturing audio from a distance of up to four metres. Further, there is a 3D image noise reduction algorithm that is touted to help reduce picture grain.

To offer some privacy, the Mi TV Webcam comes with a physical shutter that can be slipped over the lens with a swipe when the camera is not in use. There is also a USB Type-C port for connectivity (a 1.5-metre USB-A to USB Type-C cable is bundled in the box).

Setting up the Mi TV Webcam is easy thanks to its adjustable magnetic base that attaches to a smart TV or a computer. Once attached, users need to install the Google Duo app from the TVs app store and pair it with the camera to make and receive video calls.

Xiaomi's Mi TV Webcam is compatible with Android TV 8 and above, and is supported by all Mi TV and Redmi TV models. It is also compatible with desktops running on at least Windows 7. The device measures 80x35x67mm and weighs 45.6 grams.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Mi TV Webcam With Support for Making 1080p Video Calls Launched in India
